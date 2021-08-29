From ice cream to dance tradition, local couple's wedding was 'paradise' at the Cottonwood Hotel

MUST LOCATION

When Katherine saw the renderings of the Cottonwood Hotel, she knew it was the perfect place for the wedding.

“I loved that feeling like you stepped into the past when you walked inside,” she said. “We toured the building when it was in early construction stages and just had to trust that the end results would look like the renderings they had showed us. Once we saw it all finished, it blew everyone’s expectations out of the water.”

The Gold Coast Ballroom had so much natural light and was stunning, she said.

“Every space is a photo opportunity waiting to happen, so it was easy to snap great photos everywhere.”

TOO MANY TO COUNT

Katherine said there were so many things she’ll remember about her big day. Things like officiant Dan Schmidt giving them a bad time about dating for eight years before finally pulling the trigger, and the reaction to her dress, which only her mom and sister had seen before the first look.