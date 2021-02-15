Giving back to your parents may be your most important wedding thank-you

The most important “thank you” attached to your wedding may be to your parents for their love and support, not just through the planning process but all through life. A gift from you to them can be a lovely gesture. Start by thinking about what your parents like to do. Here are six examples that you can easily shape into your own.
GOLF
Green fees to a favorite golf course; gift certificate to a favorite pro shop; golf lessons with a noted club pro.
TRAVEL
Weekend stay at a bed-and-breakfast Mom and Dad keep saying they want to try; tickets to a concert, sporting event or art exhibition they would mutually enjoy; engraved luggage tags and leather passport wallets for traveling in style.
FOOD
A private fine-dining experience or cooking class with a noted local or regional chef; a bottle of fine red wine, expertly selected, from the year you were born.
GARDEN-YARD
A tree, planted either in their yard or in their name at a botanical center. A garden bench, bird bath or outdoor sculpture.
FAMILY
A photo book of favorite family moments from the day you were born to present; his and hers handkerchiefs embroidered with personal messages, given during a quiet moment before the ceremony; for mom, a jewelry piece with your birthstone. For the family who usually has fresh flowers in the house, a crystal vase etched with your wedding date or a short sentiment. Add to that a one-year “subscription” with your favorite florist for a monthly delivery of a fresh hand bouquet.
SENTIMENTAL
Surprise each set of parents with an invitation to brunch or dinner at a favorite restaurant. Extend the invitations in handwritten thank-you notes that you deliver together on your wedding day. Come to think of it, those embroidered hankies would come in handy just then, too.
chris.christen@owh.com, 402-444-1094