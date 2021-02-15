 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Giving back to your parents may be your most important wedding thank-you
0 comments

Giving back to your parents may be your most important wedding thank-you

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Grimm wedding

A gift from the bridal couple to their parents can be a lovely gesture.

 EMILY JESSEN PHOTOGRAPHY

The most important “thank you” attached to your wedding may be to your parents for their love and support, not just through the planning process but all through life. A gift from you to them can be a lovely gesture. Start by thinking about what your parents like to do. Here are six examples that you can easily shape into your own. 

GOLF

Green fees to a favorite golf course; gift certificate to a favorite pro shop; golf lessons with a noted club pro.

TRAVEL

Weekend stay at a bed-and-breakfast Mom and Dad keep saying they want to try; tickets to a concert, sporting event or art exhibition they would mutually enjoy; engraved luggage tags and leather passport wallets for traveling in style.    

FOOD

A private fine-dining experience or cooking class with a noted local or regional chef; a bottle of fine red wine, expertly selected, from the year you were born.   

GARDEN-YARD

A tree, planted either in their yard or in their name at a botanical center. A garden bench, bird bath or outdoor sculpture.

FAMILY

A photo book of favorite family moments from the day you were born to present; his and hers handkerchiefs embroidered with personal messages, given during a quiet moment before the ceremony; for mom, a jewelry piece with your birthstone. For the family who usually has fresh flowers in the house, a crystal vase etched with your wedding date or a short sentiment. Add to that a one-year “subscription” with your favorite florist for a monthly delivery of a fresh hand bouquet.

SENTIMENTAL

Surprise each set of parents with an invitation to brunch or dinner at a favorite restaurant. Extend the invitations in handwritten thank-you notes that you deliver together on your wedding day. Come to think of it, those embroidered hankies would come in handy just then, too.

chris.christen@owh.com, 402-444-1094

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why breakfast is the key to losing weight

Omaha World-Herald: Wedding Essentials

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert