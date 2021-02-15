Giving back to your parents may be your most important wedding thank-you

The most important “thank you” attached to your wedding may be to your parents for their love and support, not just through the planning process but all through life. A gift from you to them can be a lovely gesture. Start by thinking about what your parents like to do. Here are six examples that you can easily shape into your own.

GOLF

Green fees to a favorite golf course; gift certificate to a favorite pro shop; golf lessons with a noted club pro.

TRAVEL

Weekend stay at a bed-and-breakfast Mom and Dad keep saying they want to try; tickets to a concert, sporting event or art exhibition they would mutually enjoy; engraved luggage tags and leather passport wallets for traveling in style.

FOOD

A private fine-dining experience or cooking class with a noted local or regional chef; a bottle of fine red wine, expertly selected, from the year you were born.

GARDEN-YARD

A tree, planted either in their yard or in their name at a botanical center. A garden bench, bird bath or outdoor sculpture.

FAMILY