He's a fighter, bride says, after groom nearly dies a month before the ceremony

Kailie McDermott and Shawn Korth were coaching a Little League baseball game in Humphrey, Nebraska, in June when Shawn collapsed and went into ventricular fibrillation, an often fatal heart rhythm.

He had just given their shortstop a high five.

“Shawn went without a pulse for four minutes on the field. Luckily, bystanders rushed in to do CPR until the EMTs got there,” Kailie said. “When all was said and done, Shawn went through nine rounds of CPR and two shocks from an AED defibrillator.”

Shawn was born with pulmonary valve stenosis. He had some valves replaced in 2020 in his third open heart surgery. He had surgery again in April 2021.

He spent a week in the hospital after the incident on the field but about a month later, the pair were able to tie the knot.

“I married the strongest man I know,” Kailie said. “When we met he told me not to fall in love with him because he had a bad heart, but obviously I did anyway.”

