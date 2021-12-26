History loving-couple celebrate their big day a second time in Omaha

“Sharing with guests our multiple wedding date changes, vaccination/testing requests and in-event masking ideals beforehand made us less nervous and hopefully helped the guests feel more comfortable,” they say.

Google Sheets were the key to all of their planning, execution and accountability success while sticking closely to their budget.

PERFECT FOR THEM

Stick by your partner, physically, all day of the ceremony.

“Imagine a rope tying you together. If you get separated, it’s really easy to not see each other again for 30 minutes because of how many conversations you get pulled into, and you don’t want to spend your wedding night apart from your spouse,” they said.

Nothing is going to go perfect, so they say embrace the chaos and live in the moment.

They’re grateful for the way Holly and Bruce helped to put together the wedding ceremony and reception. They call it the ultimate gift.

“They made us feel supported and worthy throughout the planning process. We cannot thank them enough for actualizing a wedding celebration two years in the making.”