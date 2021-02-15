How a final wish gave Jamie and Doug an 'amazing start'

From the best man, who handled so many last-minute decisions while Doug was with his father, to the bridesmaids and groomsmen’s wives who decorated his parents’ backyard for their reception, to the friends who found them a photographer and made the bouquets — they couldn’t have done it without any of them.

And we can’t forget about Ali Abdourhamane, who was delivering Amazon packages for the U.S. Postal Service.

Along with a hundred other last-minute decisions, Jamie had to order a wedding dress. When it hadn’t arrived the day before the ceremony, Jamie went to a backup plan. But it wasn’t the traditional dress she dearly wanted.

To her relief, the delivery man showed up with the dress three hours before the ceremony. His picture was taken, and he now will forever be part of their wedding memories.

The day provided an important perspective on what marriage and a wedding really means. It’s not the pageantry and party, she says. It’s about making a commitment to the other person in your life, he says.

They’re forever grateful for the people who gave them such an amazing start.

“I mean, 36 hours to plan this thing,” Doug says. “My only concern was getting married while he (his father) was still with us. We pulled it off. It was utter chaos. We felt so, so loved by the people who surrounded us that day.”

