How to rock your engagement session (and catch a moment of calm)

If your home brings you joy, an engagement shoot there can lead to some magical photos. For starters, it's a highly personalized setting. Every house is different. And you can’t beat the weather – because it's always lovely inside.

1. Your house doesn’t have to be a palace. It’s all about showing you in a space where, hopefully, as a couple you feel the most comfortable. It’s actually more important that you have good lighting than amazing decor. Natural light is a photographer's dream.

2. Every room doesn’t have to be perfect. Just make sure the house is clean and doesn’t feel cluttered. Nothing distracts from a good photo like dust on shelves, tabletops and floors and cobwebs on ceilings. Also check houseplants for unsightly dead or yellow leaves.

3. Move from room to room. Start in the space where you feel most relaxed. For many couples, it's the kitchen. Then move to the living room or another spot where you like to hang out.

4. Share your interests or fun things you collect with your photographer. Do you love to dance, snuggle together with a pet, share a bottle of wine, grill out, play croquet, go on picnics, have pillow fights? They're all opportunities for magical photos of genuine togetherness.