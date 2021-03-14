If you're embracing your wedding journey, we'd love to hear from you

It's been such a crazy wedding year with COVID disrupting plans. Everyone seems to be finding lovely workarounds — we can't wait to see how you're celebrating amid the pandemic. It's easy to give us a sneak peek; simply click the link below and enter a few highlights. Engagements, weddings, receptions, showers, bachelor/bachelorette parties, styled shoots — we welcome all of it! Interested in blogging for us and helping other couples along the way? Use our submission form to say hello.
HERE'S WHAT WE NEED
- 50-100 images -- 70% details, 30% couple/wedding party is preferred. For print, photos must be 300 dpi, at least 9x12 inches, JPEG. Images must be submitted to a downloadable online gallery (i.e. Dropbox, Google Drive, Pixieset, etc.). If a password/pin is required for download, please include it. Links to photos on a blog post will not be accepted. No watermarks/logos on photo submissions, please (we'll make sure the photographer is given proper credit).
- A complete vendor list. The more vendors you share, the more likely it is your wedding/shoot will be chosen for publication. Styled shoot submissions must include at least three local wedding vendors.
- A short description. Tell us about a few essential details, along with contact information for the photographer (and the couple if submitting a real wedding) so we can follow up on the story.
- Submission requirements must be met. Please fill out the submission form below. Incomplete submissions will not be accepted.
WHO CAN SUBMIT: Wedding vendors, brides, grooms and photographers. Please follow the submission guidelines above.
DEADLINES: Submissions for our Summer Issue (print) are due June 1, 2021. Submissions for our Fall Issue (print) are needed by Aug. 1, 2021. If your submission is chosen, we'll notify you shortly after the submission deadline with a request to supply a download link and passcode. Blog submissions are accepted on a rolling basis.
EXCLUSIVITY: Submissions for print are only accepted if you have not submitted to other competing publications. Blog submissions can be non-exclusive.
QUESTIONS? Send us an email.