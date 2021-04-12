Indiana and Daniel: She says its was like 'the whole universe conspired' in a day of pure joy

THE EYES HAVE IT Indiana Soliman met Daniel Goebel, a friend of a friend, while heading for a casual brunch en route to the airport. Dan was covered in plaster dust because he was in the middle of remodeling his kitchen, and Indi says he had the bluest eyes she’d ever seen. “It didn't even occur to me that I was meeting my future husband, but I later learned that Dan was lovestruck from the moment he saw me,’’ she says. LONG-DISTANCE ROMANCE Dan kept the conversation going over Instagram, which turned into texting, then phone calls, and then long-distance dating between Omaha and Memphis. “You don't hear great things about long-distance dating, and it certainly wasn't easy, but we made the best of it by meeting in cities we wanted to explore and visiting each other as often as we could,’’ Indi says. “Each goodbye grew more difficult, and eventually we decided the only goodbye left to say was to long-distance dating." Indi moved to Omaha in April 2019 and Dan proposed six months later under a colorful Chihuly sculpture at Joslyn Art Museum. “Pure bliss,’’ is how Indi describes the moment. He even surprised her by bringing in her family to celebrate. Wedding planning began, only to come to a temporary halt when the pandemic hit. FRENCH CHIC Indi had a dreamy vision of creamy whites and soft pastels for their wedding. She brought it to life, starting with a champagne mermaid gown in all-over French Alencon lace, and periwinkle and peach in the decor and the wedding party's attire. STILL PERFECT Though the year was imperfect, they say their wedding day did not disappoint. “Walking down the aisle in the most beautiful dress I had ever put on with Dan's smiling face and outstretched hand ready to greet me, I felt as though the whole universe conspired to bring us to this moment of pure joy.’’ SPECIAL MOMENTS The best man’s speech, by Dan’s older brother, had everyone roaring. As the wedding festivities came to an end, Indi and Dan had the dance floor to themselves for Elton John's "Your Song." Earlier, Indi and her father shared a traditional Latin dance. Their roots are in the Dominican Republic, where the merengue originated, so they danced to “Gotas de Pena” by Ramón Orlando. "As we stepped on the dance floor my dad said to me, 'we didn’t practice,' only to then pull out the best dance moves I’d ever seen.” HANDYMAN Dan’s favorite gift is a sliding miter saw from his mother-in-law. Indi loves the seafoam green Smeg appliances that match her Royal Albert tea set. Dan gave Indi a custom art piece by Savannah Jewell Art, the same artist who did their save-the-date artwork. Indi gave Dan a low angle jack plane blade and a gray sectional. SPECIAL SAINT Indi is a St. Jude cancer survivor, so in honor of the organization that saved her life, Dan, her father, and her stepfather wore blue St. Jude ties. Dan also wore a St. Jude lapel pin. They chose Holy Cross Catholic Church partly for its shrine devoted to St. Jude, patron saint for lost causes. FUN ADDITIONS The photo booth from Nebraska Light Booth was a complete hit with guests of all ages. Guests also enjoyed the cocktail napkins with fun facts about the couple. "We had a few people ask what states we had left from the 43 out of the 50 that we have visited,’’ Indi says. FROM THE START While Dan was lovestruck at first sight, Indi took some convincing. “Indi reminds me to enjoy the day to day, helps get me out of my comfort zone, and keeps me focused on the important things in life and in marriage. I'm still icing my shoulder after reaching this far out of my league,’’ he quips. Indi says Dan is her safe place and keeps her grounded. “He nurtures me, protects me and loves me even when it's hard for me to like myself,’’ she says. “And it's hard not to get lost in those blue eyes full of love.’’