5 reasons to submit your wedding for publication

1. Preserve the memories. If we’re being honest, most of us forget to print our wedding photos. Submitting your wedding for publication makes it easy. Follow the submission instructions and if your wedding is selected for print, you’ll be part of a select few to get their images printed in a glossy magazine.*
2. Thank your vendors. Having your wedding featured in a publication is huge for professionals in the wedding industry. Giving them the exposure is a great way to thank them for making your day extra special. Having their work get over 10,000 views? It’s a no-brainer!
3. Share Advice. There’s no doubt you searched for the best tips and how-to’s for planning your special day. Now it’s your turn to share your real life advice on wedding planning. Were there things that you wish someone would have told you about? What would you have done differently? Other local brides are going to appreciate your fresh insight.
4. Tell your love story. It’s not just engaged couples who pick up our magazine – its dreamers, party planners and wedding besties. Your love story is one-of-a-kind and worth sharing! It’s the personal details that make it all special.
5. Make it a surprise! Wouldn’t it be a wonderful anniversary gift to share memories of your big day featured on the glossy pages of a magazine? We think so.
*Due to limited print space we are only able to accept a handful of weddings -- but don't let that stop you! Our readers LOVE the real weddings we feature on our blog. It may not be in print, but it's still a wonderful way to share your story, your advice and give your vendors a well-deserved shout-out!
