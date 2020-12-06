Instead of trips to Rome and Ireland, Omahans have stay-at-home honeymoon and use it to spread joy

Emma and Todd Baker’s honeymoon is turning out a little different than they had planned.

You could say, actually, that it has gone to the dogs.

But that’s only part of the story.

Instead of celebrating their nuptials with Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, followed by a trip to Ireland, the coronavirus has turned everything upside-down.

The Omaha couple is now honeymooning in ... Omaha.

And, they’re having a wonderful time.

“We just really wanted to spend our money in a way that would lift up those around us,” Emma said. “We love supporting local — it’s a big part of who we are.”

Emma said it’s been a very strange year leading up to their Nov. 28 wedding at St. Peter Catholic Church in downtown Omaha. While it’s been so difficult for many because of the pandemic, the newlyweds have been having a blast getting to know each other and buying their first home.

Both are in their 30s, and she says they stumbled around a lot in their 20s until they found each other.