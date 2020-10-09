Kelsey and David: Sweet wedding day moments were Chalco Hills sunset portraits, and cake-cutting

August 8, 2020, Millard Social Hall, Sarah Gudeman Photography

SWEET DREAMS Kelsey Stewart and David Kirk met at a friend’s annual April costume party. “Lucky for me that year’s party was pajama-themed. Otherwise David wouldn’t have made an appearance,” Kelsey says. Friends got the ball rolling by taking them to bingo night at a bar in Blackstone. They exchanged numbers and started dating later that spring.

NO NAGGING The day David proposed, they had taken a morning walk through freshly fallen snow at Gene Leahy Mall and then went out for a pizza lunch. That night, David came into the living room and Kelsey scolded him for not turning off his video game. “He still loved me enough to pop the question,” Kelsey says. “He said he couldn’t promise that all of our days would be as nice as that one was but he’d certainly try. Then he pulled out the ring box.”

PRETTY IN PINK Simple and pretty was the theme, with lots of white and pops of dusty pink, gold and rose gold. Centerpieces were clean and modern. “We had lots of flowers, fresh eucalyptus and lots of candlelight on each table,” Kelsey says. They got married on 08-08-2020, which a friend suggested was fun and easy to remember.