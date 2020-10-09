 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kelsey and David: Sweet wedding day moments were Chalco Hills sunset portraits, and cake-cutting
0 comments

Kelsey and David: Sweet wedding day moments were Chalco Hills sunset portraits, and cake-cutting

{{featured_button_text}}
200808__kelseydavid__308.jpg
SARAH GUDEMAN PHOTOGRAPHY

August 8, 2020, Millard Social Hall, Sarah Gudeman Photography

SWEET DREAMS Kelsey Stewart and David Kirk met at a friend’s annual April costume party. “Lucky for me that year’s party was pajama-themed. Otherwise David wouldn’t have made an appearance,” Kelsey says. Friends got the ball rolling by taking them to bingo night at a bar in Blackstone. They exchanged numbers and started dating later that spring.

200808__kelseydavid__026.jpg

NO NAGGING The day David proposed, they had taken a morning walk through freshly fallen snow at Gene Leahy Mall and then went out for a pizza lunch. That night, David came into the living room and Kelsey scolded him for not turning off his video game. “He still loved me enough to pop the question,” Kelsey says. “He said he couldn’t promise that all of our days would be as nice as that one was but he’d certainly try. Then he pulled out the ring box.”

PRETTY IN PINK Simple and pretty was the theme, with lots of white and pops of dusty pink, gold and rose gold. Centerpieces were clean and modern. “We had lots of flowers, fresh eucalyptus and lots of candlelight on each table,” Kelsey says. They got married on 08-08-2020, which a friend suggested was fun and easy to remember.

Wedding Essentials Bride Blogger: Kelsey Stewart

RELUCTANT RING BEARER Despite lots of training, Tanner didn’t make it down the aisle. His twin, Jill, tried to drag him but gave up and walked on her own. “By the time I sat down in the front row, Tanner was sound asleep on the pew behind us,” Kelsey says. Walking down that aisle after the priest announced them as husband and wife was a special moment for Kelsey. “It was a huge relief, and it was such a great feeling to see the faces of our family and friends.” David joked that his sweetest moment was cutting and eating the cake. But it was really sneaking away for some sunset portraits at Chalco Hills Recreation Area. “We weren’t gone very long, but it was nice to take a break from all of the hubbub.”

200808__kelseydavid__227.jpg

SOUVENIRS About half of their 300 guests didn’t make it because of health concerns, but those who did enjoyed the plastic cups printed with “Kelsey and David” in gold. Many took them home, and Kelsey has seen them used often. The kids got wedding-themed coloring books and crayons. “And by the end of the night, almost every table had a coloring book on it,” Kelsey says.

STAYING ORGANIZED Kelsey kept track of everything in a binder, from receipts to contracts. But she still had to deal with a few changes. “Our DJ changed at the last minute. We had to find disposable masks for guests and label hand sanitizer bottles. You can only control so much.” After starting with hair and makeup at her apartment, the women in her party were just a little behind schedule, which cut into pre-ceremony photos. But it all worked out, and the ceremony started on time. 

200808__kelseydavid__273.jpg
200808__kelseydavid__438.jpg

PICTURE-PERFECT Both of them love flipping through old photo albums, and Kelsey loves to mark milestones big and small, so a photographer was especially important. “I’ve always heard my mom say how much she dislikes her wedding photos. I wanted to love ours. Our engagement photos turned out so well that I knew it was going to be money well spent,” Kelsey says. Food was also important, and she knew from the start she wanted Eddie’s to do their catering. “So many of my cousins have used them for their weddings, and my mom used to cater there when I was a kid.”

NEAT AND TIDY Kelsey says she takes this to the extreme sometimes — her favorite gift is their Dustbuster. David is a big fan of a collapsible cooler, which is the perfect size to take to a backyard gathering, but compact enough to store in their one-bedroom apartment. They also love their waffle bowl maker and have been experimenting with desserts and breakfasts they can serve in the bowls. Their first few weeks together have been spent getting to know each other better and combining their lives. David says, “She is my best friend and has made my life so much better.” Kelsey says David is laid-back and the most patient person she knows. “He’s the perfect balance for me.”

200808__kelseydavid__546.jpg

Essential details

THE COUPLE Kelsey Stewart and David Kirk

PHOTOGRAPHER Sarah Gudeman Photography

WEDDING DATE August 8, 2020

REHEARSAL DINNER Stokes — West

CEREMONY St. Leo the Great Catholic Church

RECEPTION Millard Social Hall

BRIDAL GOWN Pronovias, Ready or Knot {Wedding Chic}

ACCESSORIES Veil: Ready or Knot; jewelry: Olive + Piper

HAIRSTYLIST Courtnie Dennis/Bella & Co.

MAKEUP ARTIST Renee Himberger

BRIDESMAID DRESSES David’s Bridal

MEN’S ATTIRE Tip Top Tux

RINGS Helzberg Diamonds

FLORIST Piccolo’s Florist

CAKE The Cake Gallery

CATERER Eddie’s Catering

MUSIC Complete Weddings + Events

TRANSPORTATION Ollie the Trolley

INVITATIONS/PROGRAMS Dana Osborne Design

HONEYMOON Delayed until they feel comfortable traveling safely/more easily post-COVID-19

Real Wedding: Kelsey Stewart and David Kirk

Kelsey Stewart and David Kirk were married Aug. 8, 2020 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Omaha, with a reception at Millard Social Hall.

1 of 94