Kelsey: The pandemic consumed my mind for almost five months. To marry in August, I embraced it.

A few weeks after my wedding, I had seen only a handful of photos from the big day. But of that sampling, one stood out as my clear favorite.

At a glance, it’s your typical wedding portrait. I’m standing next to my husband, his arm wrapped around my waist. My wedding gown is fanned out neatly behind me and my bouquet is anchored to my hipbone (just how all the wedding professionals instructed me to hold it).

But instead of a big goofy grin, I’m sporting a white face mask. Beside me, my husband is in a black mask adorned with a white bow tie.

I wasn’t going to pretend, even for the pictures, that we weren’t getting married in the middle of a pandemic.

How could I? The pandemic had consumed my mind for almost five months leading up to our August wedding date. It was going to leave its mark one way or another, and I opted, er, tried to embrace it.

During planning crunch time, I had to learn to roll with the changes. It wasn’t easy. But it was going to be OK that hand sanitizer pumps were royal blue and didn’t match any of my other décor. It was going to be OK that the sign we printed letting guests know we had masks available wasn’t quite the same as the others.