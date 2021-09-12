Kids & weddings: How to keep things smooth and stress-free for all

Jessica Blex-Musfeldt has been a wedding photographer for almost 11 years. In her time working with happy brides and grooms, she’s seen her fair share of kids who cooperate as well as those who don’t.

“I always try to lessen expectations of kids on wedding days. When I’m doing wedding photos, I’m not going to sit and wait for them to stop crying; I just move on,” she said, adding that she doesn’t want to make the situation worse for them.

When working on weddings through her business, Jessica Blex Photography, she tells her clients to make sure that kids stay on a schedule and get a nap if possible before the ceremony.

When it was Blex-Musfeldt’s turn to walk down the aisle in May, all that advice went out the window.

Her 4-year-old stepdaughter, Hadley, is typically relaxed, Blex-Musfeldt said, even if she’s a bit shy. But when the big day arrived, Hadley was the exact opposite.

“She didn’t cooperate most of the day,” she said. At the end of the wedding, “she didn’t like the clapping, so she cried. Now when I hear about kids not cooperating, I feel that more now.”