 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

La Vista couple fall for each other after being set up by bowling group

  • 0

You could say Brooke Kelly was bowled over by Eric Aleshire.

Or more correctly, by all the people at the bowling fundraiser who wanted her to meet her future husband.

A fellow teacher, Tina Falk, told her how a retired member of the staff, Diane Aleshire, was going to be on the same team for the charity event and how she wanted to set her up with Diane’s son.

They were the same age and he was single and she kept sending Brooke pictures.

Mr + Mrs Aleshire

Brooke Kelly was bowled over by Eric Aleshire.

“When introducing me to Diane she says, ‘Diane, meet your future daughter-in-law, Brooke.’ I was mortified to say the least,” Brooke said. “While at dinner, Tina and the other teachers were invested in setting me up with Eric. They got his number and texted him about me and gave him my number. We started texting from there and, a week later, we met for the first time in person and went on our first date. And as they say, the rest is history.”

People are also reading…

PLAN B WAS PERFECT

After Eric proposed, Brooke found out he’d had a different plan for popping the question. Their favorite holiday is Halloween, so each year they go to Worlds of Fun in Kansas City, Missouri, for its Haunt event. It includes the rides during the day and haunted houses at night. Eric originally wanted to propose on the annual trip, but due to COVID, it was canceled in 2020

Mr + Mrs Aleshire

They spent 1½ years planning the wedding.

.

Eric then had to come up with plan B. On Christmas morning, they opened their gifts to each other as normal. Then he said he had one more gift and got down on one knee.

“He said some sweet things, which I cannot remember because I was freaking out in my head, and then pulled the ring from his pocket,” Brooke said. “I am so happy the proposal ended up being plan B because it was so intimate.”

MORE TIME FOR FUN

Brooke first thought that April or May would be nice for the ceremony, which she envisioned as being simple and elegant with lots of white, greenery, baby’s breath and pops of dusty rose. But then Eric reminded her that school would still be in session, she would be crazy busy and they wouldn’t be able to get away for their honeymoon.

Mr + Mrs Aleshire

Instead of a party bus, they went on a hayrack ride.

June 25 was the only open date that would work, which also happened to be the 40th wedding anniversary of Brooke’s aunt and uncle. “My mom wanted to do something special for them, so she got balloons to put on the back of their chairs at the reception.”

They spent most of their $30,000 budget on the venue, photographer and catering for 160 guests.

GO WITH THE FLOW

One of the funniest moments came during the ceremony, when the music cut out as the bridal party was walking down the aisle. Brooke waited with her dad, the DJ checked on the generator and the officiant jokingly said that Eric was going to tell a story about Brooke while waiting for the music to come back on.

cutline

Their wedding invitation.

“The guests got a good laugh and I hear the look on Eric’s face was priceless,” Brooke said. “Our officiant was very familiar with the venue and started telling the guests about the history of the property while the music was getting fixed. We always hope things go perfectly, but you just have to laugh when it doesn’t.”

The sweetest moment came during the first look. It was set for around 2 p.m., and they couple hadn’t seen each other for a while.

little ones

Luke and Hayden Stein were part of the wedding party. 

“I remember looking at him and thinking, ‘Wow we made it, we are finally here after 1½ years of planning.’ It was so surreal.”

GENERATIONS OF LOVE

The La Vista couple did lots of things to make the day their own. One of their favorites was their “Generations of Love” table. “We featured wedding photos from our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents to display. It was so cool to see the photos all together.”

Because it was an outdoor ceremony in the summer, they provided paper fans. Not program fans, just some cute ones that Brooke found on Amazon. “I displayed the fans with a sign that said, ‘For our number one fans, please take one.’ The fans were a hit and something people weren’t as likely to just toss out.”

cutline

Brooke with her mom, Robin, as they prepare for the wedding.

They saved money by doing their own cocktail hour snacks. Brooke found an idea online to do “his favorite/her favorite” snacks. Their wedding planner put the snacks in labeled cellophane bags at each table in the reception area. “For his favorite, we did pub mix and for my favorite we did brownie brittle. That also seemed to be a hit as well. People enjoyed the snacks and the ‘his favorite/her favorite’ added another personal touch.”

With the ceremony and reception at the same location, they couldn’t do a party bus So they did a hayrack ride after the ceremony instead with their wedding party and photographer. “We got to have drinks on the ride, and Eric and I stopped along the way to get more pictures. It was one of our favorite parts of the wedding day.”

Mr + Mrs Aleshire

The flowers were done by Piccolo's.

They opted for a sweetheart table at the reception instead of a head table. It gave them a chance to enjoy each other for part of the day. They reserved two tables for the wedding party and family right in front, so they were all still close by. “This also allowed us to have our wedding party sit with their significant other. I’ve been on the other side of it and know it can be a little uncomfortable not being able to sit with your significant other at a wedding and I know our wedding party greatly appreciated it.”

The weather was gorgeous, so most people spent the evening outside. Their wedding planner brought some yard games, which guests enjoyed. Brooke said having a planner was amazing.

cutline

The getting ready attire.

“My advice would be to remember the day is about you and your spouse,” she said. “Take time to enjoy each other like doing a sweetheart table or sneaking away for sunset pictures.”

MORE FUN FOR THEM

Their favorite wedding gift was the honeymoon fund on their wedding website. It was easy for guests to use, and it allowed them to make the most of their honeymoon.

with gridesmaids

The bridal party reveal. Jeremy Williams was a bridesman, Brooke said. They are longtime friends.

“We went all out on our honeymoon and used the funds to get a massage, have a private dinner over the water, purchase pictures, get a cabana over the water and to try snuba (a cross between snorkeling and scuba diving),” Brooke said.

LOVING LIFE TOGETHER

Eric says that Brooke is the greatest thing that ever happened to him, and he can’t imagine life without her by his side.

“She is the most caring person I have ever met,” he said. “She is always looking at new cats and dogs that we could potentially adopt and provide a loving home for. Being a kindergarten teacher, she loves kids and has the most patience of anyone I have ever met.”

Mr + Mrs Aleshire

Since Brooke is a teacher, she and her husband, Eric, married in the summer.

Brooke said Eric lives up to his billing as a great guy and is the sweetest man she’s ever known.

“He would do anything for anyone at the drop of a hat,” she said. “Whenever I feel anxious or nervous, I know I can talk to him because he is a great listener and always knows how to console me and make me feel better.”

Happily Ever After: 16 of our favorite Wedding Essentials stories

Wedding Essentials: December wedding has a boho vibe for Lincoln couple
Weddings

Wedding Essentials: December wedding has a boho vibe for Lincoln couple

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

To pay homage to their first date, Chelsea and Luke Castner used the courtyard outside of The Tavern for their first look, and The Other Room for some photos before heading to the church.

75 years after eloping, Nebraska couple's marriage is still going strong
Weddings

75 years after eloping, Nebraska couple's marriage is still going strong

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

They were 18 and 17 in 1947 when they decided they didn't want to wait until they were older to get married.

History loving-couple celebrate their big day a second time in Omaha
Weddings

History loving-couple celebrate their big day a second time in Omaha

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

After seven years, two apartments and one city, Stephen Krotseng and Taylor Barstow became engaged. After replanning their wedding twice because of COVID, they were finally able to celebrate.

Omaha couple's wedding was all there in black and white
Weddings

Omaha couple's wedding was all there in black and white

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

Michael and Kristen Emodi started dating as juniors at Creighton, Michael surprised Kristen with his proposal on Anna Maria Island off Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Trev Alberts finds the perfect bride for his son
Weddings

Trev Alberts finds the perfect bride for his son

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

The couple were married Oct. 30 and soon will be moving to Savannah, Georgia. Alberts' son, Chase, is a West Point graduate and a member of the U.S. Army.

Long-distance couple exchange vows while riding paddleboards on lake near Kearney
Weddings

Long-distance couple exchange vows while riding paddleboards on lake near Kearney

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

It started as a joke but soon Sydney Norris and Logan Smolla were ordering paddleboards on Amazon.

There was nothing scary about Omahans' romance
Weddings

There was nothing scary about Omahans' romance

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

The ceremony was outside and didn't require too many decorations, but the bride was aiming for rustic, vintage and colorful. The couple brought in mums for the altar and lined the aisles with pumpkins.

Omaha couple enjoy 'fairytale' wedding at Orpheum Theater
Weddings

Omaha couple enjoy 'fairytale' wedding at Orpheum Theater

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

The couple wanted an evening of vintage glamour and the Orpheum Theater was a dream come true: abundant florals, gold candelabras and a sea of champagne.

Second-hand items are first choice for Benson bridal couple saving for house
Weddings

Second-hand items are first choice for Benson bridal couple saving for house

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

The couple had hand-made signs pointing out where the food and guest book were located. Some of their table runners were curtains they bought at the Goodwill that they cut in half and sewed together.

'Love will keep us together': Omahans' '70s-inspired wedding featured wicker, macramé and romance
Wedding Essentials

'Love will keep us together': Omahans' '70s-inspired wedding featured wicker, macramé and romance

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

The décor for Ryan and Shelby Kieselhorst's wedding included wicker chairs and benches, vintage rugs, houseplants and dried grasses, and candles. They also had several macramé elements.

Omaha couple's wedding was 'A Sunday Kind of Love' celebration
Weddings

Omaha couple's wedding was 'A Sunday Kind of Love' celebration

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

The bride said don’t let what you think you are supposed to do get in the way of the story that you want to tell. “Make your wedding personal.”

'Now until forever': Best friends find wedded bliss by the lake
Weddings

'Now until forever': Best friends find wedded bliss by the lake

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

Cody proposed at his birthday dinner to make sure Perri wasn’t expecting it. They decided to marry in October because they both love the transition of seasons and the cool fall air.

From ice cream to dance tradition, local couple's wedding was 'paradise' at the Cottonwood Hotel
Wedding Essentials

From ice cream to dance tradition, local couple's wedding was 'paradise' at the Cottonwood Hotel

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

Katherine’s mom's side of the family has a tradition where all the men stand on one side of the dance floor and the women on the other. Then they sing Meat Loaf's "Paradise By the Dashboard Light." 

For area couple, first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes ... a trip to the bank?
Wedding Essentials

For area couple, first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes ... a trip to the bank?

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

Autumne and Samuel Hovde had to stop at a bank between their ceremony and reception when they realized that their wedding license wasn’t notarized.

Omaha couple feeling sky-high after proposal, wedding ceremony
Weddings
alert

Omaha couple feeling sky-high after proposal, wedding ceremony

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha skydiver proposes to his boyfriend during a jump, and also makes a big landing during the reception.

Omaha couple embraces reuse and repurpose ideas in Boho-style wedding
Weddings

Omaha couple embraces reuse and repurpose ideas in Boho-style wedding

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

After dating for four years, Omahan Nic Peterson proposed to his girlfriend Claire Beshaler on the day after Thanksgiving at her family home in Arnold, Nebraska.

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

ABOUT THE BIG DAY

PHOTOGRAPHER: Deana Coufal

WEDDING DATE: June 25, 2022

REHEARSAL DINNER: The Fireside Banquet Room

CEREMONY, RECEPTION: Lilac Hill

BRIDAL GOWN: Laudae bought from stillwhite.com for a fraction of the price.

ACCESSORIES: Veil (Etsy), pearl earrings (Amazon), and floral tie (Etsy)

HAIR STYLIST: Melanie Kess

MAKEUP ARTIST: Melanie Kess

BRIDESMAID DRESSES: Azazie

MEN'S ATTIRE: Men’s Wearhouse

RINGS: Gunderson for bride and Helzberg for groom

FLORIST: Piccolo’s

CAKE: Nothing Bundt Cake

CATERER: Elegant Edge Events

MUSIC: Image Entertainment

INVITATIONS/PROGRAMS: Truly Engaging by MagnetStreet

GUEST ACCOMMODATIONS: Embassy Suites La Vista

WEDDING PLANNER: Kimmylea at LimeLight Expressions

HONEYMOON: Sandals Montego Bay, Jamaica

Do you have a fun story to share about your wedding or maybe amazing photos? Contact Marjie Ducey at ducey@owh.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Psychologists weigh in on what makes a successful relationship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert