Long-distance couple exchange vows while riding paddleboards on lake near Kearney

“Seeing each other once a month, meeting up in southern Colorado and hiking and staying in cute AirBnbs,” Sydney.

AIN’T NO MOUNTAIN HIGH ENOUGH

Sydney flew down to New Mexico for the weekend and they hiked up Mount Taylor. Logan proposed at the top of the mountain after a three-mile climb. The three miles back down took place in a rainstorm. After doing so much long distance, they didn’t want to wait long and were married six weeks later. There was no significance to the date.

“Just like my wife: 10/10,” Logan said.

IT FIT THEM

They wanted to make it all about the two of them, and say the whole day was perfect. They went to church together, ran some errands and ate lunch together beforehand, so nothing felt rushed. A sweet moment came with their photographer and videographer after the ceremony. The weather was perfect and music was playing.

“We were super happy and excited and had time to just hang out before the reception,” they said. “It was also fun when we kissed at the ceremony on the boards and did not fall in the water.”

Despite the short notice, almost all of their 50 guests were on hand.

SMALL BUDGET