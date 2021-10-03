'Love will keep us together': Omahans' '70s-inspired wedding featured wicker, macramé and romance

Although Ryan Kieselhorst and Shelby then-Gowen knew each other in high school, Ryan didn’t make his move until a few years after college. And he did it through social media.

His infamous Facebook message, which he took hours to compose, went along the lines of “Hey, I see you live in Omaha now.” Shelby said she decided to let him sweat for a day.

“Then we started talking, dating and have now been together for just over six years,” she said.

HOUSE WARMING

The couple had been living in an apartment together while they looked for a house. They finally found a Victorian home in the Field Club area with wood floors and trim that they couldn’t wait to fix up. On closing day, after a few margaritas and tacos, they went back to the house to tear up the carpets on the second floor.

“Ryan went upstairs first and when I got up there he was waiting in what would be our master bedroom, with a trail of roses and candles and was down on one knee. Neither of us is quite sure how the speech went, but he asked, I said yes, and the rest is history,” Shelby said. “After that, we spent the next hour tearing up carpet before meeting up with some friends to celebrate.

“It was perfect.”