 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Love will keep us together': Omahans' '70s-inspired wedding featured wicker, macramé and romance
0 comments

'Love will keep us together': Omahans' '70s-inspired wedding featured wicker, macramé and romance

100321-owh-liv-wedding-p1

Ryan and Shelby Kieselhorst knew each other in high school but didn’t start dating until after college.

 TRIN JENSEN PHOTOGRAPHY

This couple re-created their wedding photos almost 60 years later. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Although Ryan Kieselhorst and Shelby then-Gowen knew each other in high school, Ryan didn’t make his move until a few years after college. And he did it through social media.

His infamous Facebook message, which he took hours to compose, went along the lines of “Hey, I see you live in Omaha now.” Shelby said she decided to let him sweat for a day.

“Then we started talking, dating and have now been together for just over six years,” she said.

100321-owh-liv-wedding-p9

Ryan and Shelby Kieselhorst had a 1970s inspired wedding and reception.

HOUSE WARMING

The couple had been living in an apartment together while they looked for a house. They finally found a Victorian home in the Field Club area with wood floors and trim that they couldn’t wait to fix up. On closing day, after a few margaritas and tacos, they went back to the house to tear up the carpets on the second floor.

“Ryan went upstairs first and when I got up there he was waiting in what would be our master bedroom, with a trail of roses and candles and was down on one knee. Neither of us is quite sure how the speech went, but he asked, I said yes, and the rest is history,” Shelby said. “After that, we spent the next hour tearing up carpet before meeting up with some friends to celebrate.

“It was perfect.”

THAT ’70s SHOW

100321-owh-liv-wedding-p4

Much of the décor for Ryan and Shelby Kieselhorst's wedding was inspired by the 1970s, including wicker chairs and benches, vintage rugs, house plants and dried grasses and candles.

Shelby loves the 1970s and has turned Ryan into a ’70s music buff. She’s also into dessert and bohemia/eclectic décor.

“Obviously, that is a difficult theme to pull off in Nebraska, but I think it all came together,” she said. “Much of the décor was more or less things that could be found around the house. We had wicker chairs and benches, vintage rugs, houseplants and dried grasses, and candles. We also had several macramé elements and dream catchers.”

Each table arrangement was unique, which made each of them unique.

100321-owh-liv-wedding-p6

Much of the décor for Ryan and Shelby Kieselhorst's wedding was inspired by the 1970s, including wicker chairs and benches, vintage rugs, house plants and dried grasses, and candles.

“One thing I utilized was wedding rentals for large area rugs, vases, macramé backdrops, wicker peacock chairs, etc.,” Shelby said. “The tablescape included pampas grasses and other dried flowers, cacti, succulents and aloe, snake plants, candles, vases of warm toned flowers.”

GOING GREEN

Ryan gave his groomsmen whisky decanters. Shelby gave her bridesmaids robes, jewelry, and a houseplant.

PUTTING THEM AT EASE

100321-owh-liv-wedding-p2

Ryan and Shelby Kieselhorst had all of their nieces and nephews in their wedding party.

Ryan and Shelby had all of their nieces and nephews in their wedding party. During the ceremony, 2-year-old nephew Archie sat up on the altar next to Shelby and started taking off his shoes and socks to get more comfortable.

“It was just what Ryan and I needed to relax and enjoy the moment,” Shelby said.

100321-owh-liv-wedding-p3

Ryan and Shelby Kieselhorst had all of their nieces and nephews in their wedding party. 

They both love the speeches at weddings, too, and said theirs were amazing. A couple wrote the exact time they were pronounced “Mr. and Mrs. Kieselhorst” in their card.

“I thought that was so neat and something I never would have thought about before,” Shelby said. “We have recorded the time for every couple whose wedding we have attended since.”

DO-OVERS

Shelby said the day flew by and it’s important to enjoy the moment. The only thing she would change looking back is the price of the food, especially with a guest list of 425.

100321-owh-liv-wedding-p7

Ryan and Shelby Kieselhorst's wedding reception was held at the Livestock Exchange Building.

“I really don’t think that is as memorable as the environment and experience itself,” Shelby said. “Most of all, be authentic to you and your style. Ryan and I took somewhat of a risk with the style of our wedding in the Midwest, but I think it was fabulous.”

100321-owh-liv-wedding-p8

Ryan and Shelby Kieselhorst hired Trin Jensen Photography for their wedding photos, and Andi and Andrew Sweeney of Infinite Pro Films for their video needs.

Her wedding planner made sure there were no hiccups.

BRING IT HOME

Shelby knew she wanted to spend on photography and videography.

“I think those memories last forever and are always something you can look back on,” she said.

The majority of the décor was bought in order to be repurposed as décor in their home. Many of the vintage rugs and wicker touches were already things they had.

“I also think we wanted to make sure our guests had a good time,” she said. “We like to think of ourselves as the life of the party when we are wedding guests, so we wanted to make sure our guests could enjoy themselves. That being said, a large portion of our budget was spent on food and drink.”

BIGGEST CHEERLEADER

100321-owh-liv-wedding-p5

Shelby Kieselhorst said her husband, Ryan, challenges her and pushes her to reach her dreams. Ryan said he likes Shelby's sense of humor.

Shelby said Ryan challenges her and pushes her to reach her dreams.

“He makes me laugh, and he has amazing dimples,” she said.

Ryan said he likes Shelby’s sense of humor, too.

“She can always make me laugh no matter the situation,” he said. “It doesn’t hurt that she is a knockout.”

ABOUT THE BIG DAY

PHOTOGRAPHER: Trin Jensen Photography

REHEARSAL DINNER: Jack and Mary’s

CEREMONY: St. Timothy Lutheran Church

RECEPTION: Livestock Exchange Building

VIDEOGRAPHER: Andi and Andrew Sweeney, Infinite Pro Films

BRIDAL GOWN: Allure design by Dreams Designs in Aurora

ACCESSORIES: Stella and Dot earrings

HAIRSTYLIST: Danielle Brown

MAKEUP ARTIST: Renee Himberger

BRIDESMAID DRESSES: Show Me Your Mumu, Jenny Yoo, Fame and Partners

MEN’S ATTIRE: Jerry Ryan

RINGS: Borsheims and Sartor Hamen Jewelry

FLORIST: Old Homestead in Aurora

CAKE: Costco and Cupcake Island

CATERER: Brandeis Catering

RENTALS: Bohemian Hatter, Nostalgia Rentals,

RECEPTION MUSIC: Austin Peters DJ

TRANSPORTATION: Nebraska Party Bus for bridal party

INVITATIONS/PROGRAMS: Blacklab Studio Etsy

GUEST ACCOMMODATIONS: Hilton Downtown Omaha

WEDDING COORDINATOR/EVENT PLANNER/TRAVEL COORDINATOR: Margie Merchant Indigo Wedding and Events (now with Lovestruck Events)

HONEYMOON: The Bahamas, with trip coordinated by Marcy Ewing

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Many Americans still look to their parents when it comes to home improvement

Omaha World-Herald: Wedding Essentials

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert