Maddie and Alex: Their December wedding was the most wonderful time of the year

December 21, 2019, Champions Run, The Eye & Hand Project
THE JIG IS UP Maddie Lorenzen and Alex Clauson first met as blind dates, set up by Maddie's friends for her sorority’s winter formal at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. On a 2018 weekend trip to Kansas City, Maddie thought Alex might propose then, but he was calm, cool and collected as they talked about filling time before a Jason Mraz concert, she remembers. Her suspicions were confirmed when he suggested a picnic at Loose Park, where Maddie spotted a photographer hiding nearby. Still, “the moment was so surreal,” she says, as Alex gave her a letter and a ring. They were married on Dec. 21, 2019, in Omaha.
LIFT YOUR SPIRITS Maddie wanted a modern, elegant Christmas theme without any clichés. Gold accents accompanied a white and deep red color palette, with berry garlands and wreath chandeliers as decorations. Pearl jewelry for the bridesmaids and tuxes for the groomsmen added timelessness (Alex gifted Maddie her pearls; she, his cufflinks with their initials). An open bar was a must for the couple, and their signature cocktails had names like “The Merry Gentleman,” “Feliz Navidad” and “Berry Christmas.”
FATES ALLOW The couple hadn't planned for a winter/Christmas wedding, but when their reception venue had Dec. 21 — Alex’s parents’ anniversary — open, they went for it. “It was so special to share that day with them,” the bride says. They even surprised his parents with a dance to “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”
IT'S A PASTA-BILITY Maddie says they stuck to their budget for the most part, but did splurge on extras for their 230 guests, like a pasta bar and live reception band. The bride and groom paid for their photographer and reception band, with Alex’s parents contributing to the reception and Maddie’s parents covering the rest. But they also lucked out with some bargains, the bride says, which included her wedding dress.
DREAM DRESS Maddie fell in love with an off-the-shoulder style and was close to buying the gown when her sister found a similar dress online in the Sherri Hill prom collection. Maddie ordered the prom dress in red to confirm the fit, and she was sold. But when she tried to reorder the dress in ivory, she learned that color was discontinued on the designer's site. Her mom wouldn’t give up though, and after calling 17 stores around the country, she found the dress in white in a bigger size at a boutique in California. The shop was willing to sell the dress for $220 because it was a sample with stains and rips. “We thought, ‘What the heck, let’s just buy it and see how bad the damage is,’” Maddie says. With dry cleaning and extensive alterations, the dress was as good as new and fit like a glove.
A VISION Alex says that Maddie was “the most perfect and beautiful bride,” and that their wedding was exactly what he hoped for and more. Maddie says some of the sweetest moments were his emotional reactions to their first look and her walk down the aisle.
NEXT STOP The funniest moment happened at Standing Bear Lake, when their party bus broke down during pre-ceremony pictures. The whole bridal party called Ubers to get them to the church on time. “Good thing we were ahead of schedule,” Maddie says. By the time the ceremony was over, their vendor had sent the replacement vehicle — a city bus! A reception appearance by the Grinch was another highlight.
FEEL THE LOVE Maddie’s advice to future brides: show your wedding partners — parents, bridesmaids, vendors, the groom — you appreciate their help. “I think it’s necessary to let them know you’re in their court regardless of all the stress and chaos with planning.”
HOME SWEET HOME Alex says his bride keeps him “sane and organized in all aspects of my life.” Maddie thought he looked as handsome as ever in his wedding tux, and she still feels the same sense of love everyday that she felt on their wedding day. She also appreciates his patience with her cooking skills. Shortly after their wedding, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, so isolating at home together has been a unique bonding experience, Maddie says. And they’re enjoying the many gifts they received. With having a late December wedding, “it was like having two Christmases!”
Essential details
THE COUPLE Maddie Lorenzen and Alex Clauson
PHOTOGRAPHER The Eye & Hand Project
WEDDING DATE December 21, 2019
REHEARSAL DINNER Broadmoor Hills Clubhouse
CEREMONY St. Luke United Methodist Church
RECEPTION, CATERER Champions Run
VIDEOGRAPHER Ceara Kirkpatrick
BRIDAL GOWN Sherri Hill, Prevue Formal and Bridal, La Mesa, California
ALTERATIONS Elena’s Atelier
ACCESSORIES Veil: Sara Gabriel, Ready or Knot {Wedding Chic}, earrings: Borsheims; shoes: Badgley Mischka, Nordstrom
HAIRSTYLIST Katy Biehl, cousin of the bride
MAKEUP ARTIST Makeup by Renee
BRIDESMAID DRESSES Lulu’s
MEN’S ATTIRE The Black Tux
RINGS Borsheims
FLORIST Loess Hills Floral
CAKE Lorraine Arthur Cakes
RENTALS Omaha Chair Covers
MUSIC Ceremony: Nova String Quartet; reception: Something Blu
TRANSPORTATION Nebraska Party Bus
INVITATIONS/PROGRAMS Ellie L. Illustrations; Patishopart/Etsy
GUEST ACCOMMODATIONS Holiday Inn Express & Suites Omaha — 120th & Maple
GETTING READY LOCATION Magnolia Hotel Omaha
WEDDING COORDINATOR/EVENT PLANNER Kayla Ryan/Champions Run
HONEYMOON Couples Swept Away, Negril, Jamaica