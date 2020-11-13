Maddie and Alex: Their December wedding was the most wonderful time of the year

IT'S A PASTA-BILITY Maddie says they stuck to their budget for the most part, but did splurge on extras for their 230 guests, like a pasta bar and live reception band. The bride and groom paid for their photographer and reception band, with Alex’s parents contributing to the reception and Maddie’s parents covering the rest. But they also lucked out with some bargains, the bride says, which included her wedding dress.

DREAM DRESS Maddie fell in love with an off-the-shoulder style and was close to buying the gown when her sister found a similar dress online in the Sherri Hill prom collection. Maddie ordered the prom dress in red to confirm the fit, and she was sold. But when she tried to reorder the dress in ivory, she learned that color was discontinued on the designer's site. Her mom wouldn’t give up though, and after calling 17 stores around the country, she found the dress in white in a bigger size at a boutique in California. The shop was willing to sell the dress for $220 because it was a sample with stains and rips. “We thought, ‘What the heck, let’s just buy it and see how bad the damage is,’” Maddie says. With dry cleaning and extensive alterations, the dress was as good as new and fit like a glove.