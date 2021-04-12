McKenna and Chris: Dad's '69 Camaro and a sister's rap tune are hits of the day

THEY GOT ALONG SWIMMINGLY McKenna Shallberg and Chris Angerhofer met while on the swim team at South Dakota State University in Brookings but didn't start dating until the end of their sophomore year. He was rehabbing a broken collarbone and McKenna was rehabbing from surgery to repair a torn shoulder labrum. “I was initially attracted to his sense of humor and intelligence," McKenna says. At their reception, their signature drinks were labeled as the couple's individual events in college: "The Sprinter," a mojito, and "Distance," a dirty martini. MOUNTAIN HIGH Chris proposed in the Black Hills, at a scenic overlook along Needles Highway, which they had all to themselves. “We don't know the exact location and plan to find it this spring on another trip out there," McKenna says. They love camping and one of their favorite gifts was a tent and inflatable mattress that can be set up in the bed of a pickup. “This makes our lives easier on a quick weekend trip." COLORFUL VISION McKenna’s desire for colorful florals gave the wedding a modern bohemian vibe. “We wanted it to be as laid-back as we are, but also wanted it to feel like a wedding." The head table and all tables used at the rehearsal dinner were labors of love created by McKenna's aunt over several months. The farmhouse tables were decorated with greenery, fresh flowers and colorful glassware. They had to move the wedding from their original date of May 23, 2020, to the birthday of her younger sister because of COVID. “We definitely got permission." SPECIAL MOMENTS They exited down the aisle to "You're My Best Friend" by Queen. Rather than have a receiving line or letting people out by rows, they drove off in his dad's '69 Camaro. Later, the maid of honor, McKenna’s younger sister, brought down the house by rapping her speech. It described the couple’s relationship, engagement and life together. “She is very outgoing and this made sense for her to do; it was fantastic." While waiting for the ceremony to begin, guests loved the cigar and whiskey bar, with whiskey made by the groom’s father. At the reception, the newlyweds visited each table with bottles of champagne to thank their guests. IT’S YOUR BIG DAY They wanted to make sure their 400 guests had a good time, so they spent the most on food, photography and alcohol. “Do what you want to do; this is your day and in the end, if you're married and happy, that's what counts." NEW ADDITION The biggest change since their marriage is that they’ve adopted a rescue greyhound named Brad. Chris says McKenna is the funniest and loveliest person he's ever met. “She's my best friend, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her," he says. She says he makes her a better person and knows how to bring laughter and joy into every day.