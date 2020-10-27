Meet our newest bride blogger, Molly!

Six months later, after running into him frequently and realizing his brother was my friend Jessica's boyfriend (she'll be my future sister-in-law now, HI JESS!), I bit the bullet and confessed to Jessica that I thought her boyfriend’s brother was so cute. She slyly devised a scheme to get us to meet up one night in early May 2013, and Stephen and I have been inseparable ever since.

He is the yin to my yang and keeps me grounded. So, this is a love story eight years in the making.

Our favorite things to do together are play music, hang out with our husky-mix pup Token, and go all out for our couple’s costume on Halloween. We have a costume contest winning streak to uphold.

Knowing that Halloween is my absolute favorite holiday, Stephen proposed in the spookiest way he could imagine, watching "Hocus Pocus" at Camp Fear in Elkhorn. But because he knows me so well, he knew I’d have to be the one to make the plans or I’d guess that something was happening.

Once I decided I wanted to see the movie, I texted Kelsy and another friend, Kailey, about joining me. Stephen’s plan was in full motion.