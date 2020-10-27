Meet our newest bride blogger, Molly!

Hi friends! My name is Molly, and I am a 29-year-old high school English teacher, former freelance journalist and lover of cheddar cheese and all things spooky.
In fact, I spend a lot of weekends holed up in haunted houses, hunting ghosts with my mom. I am not kidding.
On top of that, I love music and am always down for a good karaoke night.
More important — and the reason you are reading this right now — is that I am recently engaged!
I met my fiancé, Stephen, in Lincoln in December 2012. You are reading that correctly — almost eight years ago. Despite the almost-decade of time that has passed, I remember the night like it was yesterday.
I was studying journalism at UNL, and one of my best friends/college roommate, Kelsy, suggested we make our way downtown for a few weeknight cocktails, but I wasn't interested in going. She bribed me by offering to pay for a few of my drinks, and wouldn’t you know it, I agreed.
We hadn't been standing at the bar for very long when Stephen and his roommate Cody approached us. Kelsy and Cody knew each other from work and he was stopping by to say hello. He immediately introduced me to Stephen, and I melted. I remember turning to Kelsy and screeching that he was “the cutest boy I had ever seen.”
Six months later, after running into him frequently and realizing his brother was my friend Jessica's boyfriend (she'll be my future sister-in-law now, HI JESS!), I bit the bullet and confessed to Jessica that I thought her boyfriend’s brother was so cute. She slyly devised a scheme to get us to meet up one night in early May 2013, and Stephen and I have been inseparable ever since.
He is the yin to my yang and keeps me grounded. So, this is a love story eight years in the making.
Our favorite things to do together are play music, hang out with our husky-mix pup Token, and go all out for our couple’s costume on Halloween. We have a costume contest winning streak to uphold.
Knowing that Halloween is my absolute favorite holiday, Stephen proposed in the spookiest way he could imagine, watching "Hocus Pocus" at Camp Fear in Elkhorn. But because he knows me so well, he knew I’d have to be the one to make the plans or I’d guess that something was happening.
Once I decided I wanted to see the movie, I texted Kelsy and another friend, Kailey, about joining me. Stephen’s plan was in full motion.
He let Kelsy and Kailey in on the surprise to make sure they would come. They even convinced me to buy a Sanderson Sisters T-shirt under the guise of matching "Hocus Pocus"-themed outfits.
When we got to our campsite, I saw flowers leading to a picnic with blankets and twinkle lights. Stephen had printed, “Molly, will you marry me?” on a blanket, and of course I said yes!
The biggest surprise of all was my mom, my future mother-in-law, aunt, and best friend from Dallas coming out from behind one of the RVs. But those weren't all the surprises, because Stephen also booked a party room at Addy’s Sports Bar so all my other closest friends could celebrate with us too. It was perfect and everything I could have ever pictured.
Our wedding will be Oct. 30, 2021, (see, I told you I’m spooky!) at Castle Unicorn in the Loess Hills. I am hoping for dark moody florals, gothic and Victorian elements and, of course, all the beautiful fall trees.
I so look forward to sharing my wedding planning, in hopes that the inevitable mistakes and questions I have will ease you in your own planning process.
Until next time!
- Molly
Omaha World-Herald: Wedding Essentials
See the latest wedding trends, photo galleries and ideas to help inspire your big day.