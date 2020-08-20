Midwest Magnolia: At a caterer consult, we got a taste of what our pandemic wedding will hold

Not only will our guests have to pre-select dinner like in the old days (pre-pandemic), but they'll also have to pre-select what salad dressing and flavor of cake they want, due to everything — and I mean EVERYTHING — being served individually to each guest.

Guckenheimer also mentioned that beverages would be canned. Pretty funny to think about a gin and tonic in a can. C'est la vie! It’s a new world, at least for now.

We were delighted by the beautiful spread that our caterer provided at the tasting. It was such a welcome change to forget about social distancing and face coverings as we sampled the various flavors before us. We laughed about who we thought would order which entrée and how some guests would want to request extra cake. Finding laughter in the chaos is everything.

My parents accompanied us, and we were in awe of being in the Holland all alone. We had been in these halls dozens of times with thousands of others, enjoying the fine arts of Omaha. We’d had our “Save the Date” video filmed there in February. To be in a space meant for thousands and be able to hear a pin drop, was an eerie reminder of the state of the world.