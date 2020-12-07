Midwest Magnolia: Here's to supportive vendors, being showered with love, and moving on to 2021

Time heals all wounds.
This too shall pass.
Two phrases my mom reminds me of constantly.
The fact is, a canceled wedding is a small price to pay in a world filled with illness. In a time such as this, everyone is experiencing their own personal struggle. We should lift each other up.
Over the course of our would-be wedding weekend, love poured through our door. Treats, homemade soups, cake pops and cards appeared one after the other. A bouquet of wedding blossoms from our florist, Janousek. A wine and cheese assortment from my dress boutique, Ready or Knot. I even received a personal video message from my dress designer, Robert Bullock from Augusta Jones.
Mom started chemo and we masked up to comfort and support her in our darkest days.
Our friends and family continued to text, call and message us, even though we had retreated from the world, without any expectation or reply. For that, we are forever grateful.
So, what does one do after a postponed — and then a canceled — wedding?
I’m in the mindset of "third time's the charm."
You can be consumed with grief — or in a pit of despair like I was for 5 days — or you can pick yourself up and keep on the sunny side.
Our wedding as it stood was not the way we wished to celebrate, but we were willing to make dozens of changes to make it possible. We were fighting an uphill battle, and we knew it. It felt difficult especially as we watched other couples marry during the pandemic without any extreme measures.
And with the news of my mom’s cancer on top of it, we felt more anxiety and urgency.
With any luck, we will march forward with a Fall 2021 wedding date, good health and good karma.
Our vendors, who have supported us through thick and thin on this journey, will receive not only our business, but also a cheerleading squad that will be shouting their names from the rooftops. Guests can have a drink without the worry of removing their mask. They'll mingle and laugh without fear. We’ll be able to see all their expressions as they experience the day. Embraces will be encouraged.
Instead of nightmares that a guest infects others with COVID-19, at night we’ll dream of champagne and a full dance floor.
The stress of the last two weeks could have been enough to sink our boat. However, we persevere with the hope of fun in 2021.
This holiday season I wish you hope, joy and love. Take inventory of what truly matters.
Support someone in need, whether it be a small business, vendor or even a stranger.
We’ve spent so much time apart. Let us come together next year with grace and understanding for all our similarities and differences.
And may the wedding bells ring, joyful and triumphant.
Omaha World-Herald: Wedding Essentials
See the latest wedding trends, photo galleries and ideas to help inspire your big day.