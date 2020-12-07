Midwest Magnolia: Here's to supportive vendors, being showered with love, and moving on to 2021

And with the news of my mom’s cancer on top of it, we felt more anxiety and urgency.

With any luck, we will march forward with a Fall 2021 wedding date, good health and good karma.

Our vendors, who have supported us through thick and thin on this journey, will receive not only our business, but also a cheerleading squad that will be shouting their names from the rooftops. Guests can have a drink without the worry of removing their mask. They'll mingle and laugh without fear. We’ll be able to see all their expressions as they experience the day. Embraces will be encouraged.

Instead of nightmares that a guest infects others with COVID-19, at night we’ll dream of champagne and a full dance floor.

The stress of the last two weeks could have been enough to sink our boat. However, we persevere with the hope of fun in 2021.

This holiday season I wish you hope, joy and love. Take inventory of what truly matters.

Support someone in need, whether it be a small business, vendor or even a stranger.

We’ve spent so much time apart. Let us come together next year with grace and understanding for all our similarities and differences.

And may the wedding bells ring, joyful and triumphant.