Midwest Magnolia: Masked and meaningful, my local bachelorette party had more Disney flare

When having an out-of-town bachelorette party, it’s difficult to involve everyone you love, both from a time and financial standpoint.
I was lucky enough to travel with three of my four bridesmaids to the Happiest Place on Earth in February. But because it was just the four of us, I still wanted to celebrate back home in Omaha with my complete circle of gal pals.
Pre-pandemic, I’d planned a pool party, a "Last Tail Before the Veil” soiree, including another Disney element (The Little Mermaid — my favorite), as well as my ultimate summer spot: a floatie on the water.
When my fiancé Alex and I moved our wedding from June to November, I decided to go with a fall bachelorette party at Vala’s Pumpkin Patch and booked a firepit there where we could social distance. But when I discovered Vala’s wasn’t requiring masks, I moved to plan C: bringing the Magic Kingdom to Omaha.
I decided to host the party at home and started gathering décor and party favors to create the atmosphere.
On Amazon, I got a Disney castle backdrop, a “Miss to Mrs” banner, Minnie Mouse ears for each attendee, plates, napkins and hand sanitizers. On Etsy, I purchased personalized cups for each of the girls in various colors. They had the Disney castle logo and the attendee's name on the front and “Bibbidi Bobbidi Crew” on the back. Lids and straws adorned with tulle bows made them the ultimate party favor.
I used Zazzle to print Disney character postcards for each of the attendees. To finalize the décor, I gathered pictures from Pinterest to use throughout the house for flare. My mom, who is a designer by trade, helped me bring the theme all together with Minnie Mouse lanterns, Ring Pop candy favors, and homemade bows to frame the castle backdrop.
I ordered cupcakes from Hy-Vee, grabbed '90s-kid snacks from Target and ordered pizzas. My house has an open concept; the kitchen and living areas are connected, making it a great spot to spread out and socially distance, so I set up kitchen chairs and bar stools sporadically throughout the rooms.
The 12 girls arrived, and we proceeded to live and laugh in a masked environment.
Disney movies played in the background as we feasted on Gushers, Pop Tarts and Kool-Aid Jammers. Although we did remove our masks to eat and take a few quick pictures, the sign of the times was apparent. Still, we made the most of the evening, and it was joyous to look around and see the sea of Minnie ears and my favorite people all reunited in one space — something I hadn’t seen in far too long.
Having my nearest and dearest show such excitement for my wedding and the events to come meant the world. Many of my friends are recent brides or future brides, and it’s nice to have those girls to lean on in such an unprecedented time.
We’ll all continue to wish upon a star for the pandemic to cease. Until then, have courage and be kind.
