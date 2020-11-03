Midwest Magnolia: Masked and meaningful, my local bachelorette party had more Disney flare

On Amazon, I got a Disney castle backdrop, a “Miss to Mrs” banner, Minnie Mouse ears for each attendee, plates, napkins and hand sanitizers. On Etsy, I purchased personalized cups for each of the girls in various colors. They had the Disney castle logo and the attendee's name on the front and “Bibbidi Bobbidi Crew” on the back. Lids and straws adorned with tulle bows made them the ultimate party favor.

I used Zazzle to print Disney character postcards for each of the attendees. To finalize the décor, I gathered pictures from Pinterest to use throughout the house for flare. My mom, who is a designer by trade, helped me bring the theme all together with Minnie Mouse lanterns, Ring Pop candy favors, and homemade bows to frame the castle backdrop.

I ordered cupcakes from Hy-Vee, grabbed '90s-kid snacks from Target and ordered pizzas. My house has an open concept; the kitchen and living areas are connected, making it a great spot to spread out and socially distance, so I set up kitchen chairs and bar stools sporadically throughout the rooms.

The 12 girls arrived, and we proceeded to live and laugh in a masked environment.