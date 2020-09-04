Midwest Magnolia: Midway between our old and new dates, here's our wedding day plan, version #67

My fiancé Alex told me I should write a blog titled “The Stages of Crying,” so you can pretty well gather how things are going in my life. With the pandemic still raging, we continue into the unknown. There is no end date, no determined finish line.
The wedding I wanted, the wedding I planned for, the wedding I dreamed of seems to fade away as time goes by.
It’s taken five months, but I’ve come to accept that despite postponing, we will still be making drastic changes to our wedding for the sake of safety.
While there are other things in life far more important than the glamour of a wedding, you can't deny that for so many this life event has been taken away or become unrecognizable. This fact is the source of my constant COVID mood swings.
In July, Alex and I determined that not only would I not be returning to my teaching job for safety reasons, but also that our 200-plus wedding guest count would need to be sliced in half, if not gutted down to 75, 50, or even 25.
So, I would like to introduce you to my wedding plan #67 (I wish I was kidding):
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at the Orpheum Theater
- 4:30 p.m. ceremony on the stage, with socially distanced seating
- 5 p.m. receiving line (masks required) and cocktail hour
- 6 p.m. dinner. Guests will pre-select not only their entree, but cake choice as well, since everything must be served right to them.
- Cake-cutting, speeches and socially distanced dancing to follow.
- Sparkler exit
Our honeymoon will be in a fancy hotel room in Kansas City, where we will live on champagne and room service, until we are allowed to head to the Caribbean, hopefully sometime in 2021.
If you’re like me and still hoping to get married during the pandemic surrounded by people other than your immediate family, here are a few helpful tips for creating “Wedding Plan B.”
1. Incinerate your original guest list
Alex and I each chose 50 people and ranked them on who would make our smaller guest list. This process was less than appetizing. It felt like drafting people to sit at the popular kids’ table during school lunch.
2. Research livestreaming
If you have guests that are unable to attend due to restricted capacity, distance or health factors, I recommend looking into livestreaming your wedding. This can be a pricey endeavor, but if you already have a videographer, it may be an affordable option to tack onto your video package.
3. Redesign invitations
We had our invitations reprinted in April. Now here we are in September and I’m doing them again, half “You're Invited” and half “You're Uninvited.” Makes you feel great about life.
4. Create a details card with a mask policy and additional safety procedures
In addition to our registry information and venue parking directions, our details card has our personal mask policy and information on masks. As a bride, I loathe the idea of wearing a mask on my wedding day. However, we felt it would be irresponsible not to wear masks for our receiving line, even with social distancing measures in all areas of our guest experience. We didn’t want to omit hugs from the wedding, so we’ve chosen to require masks for that portion of the day, and we will provide them if someone doesn't bring one.
5. Research wedding favors to send your uninvited guests
This one has been a doozie. Uninviting friends and family to an event has a really ugly sentiment to it, even under these circumstances. We’ve opted to put together a special package for our guests that are no longer able to attend. It will include a handwritten note, a special treat and a carefully designed card containing a link to our livestream.
Now here’s the deal: As always, weddings are personal. For me, this wedding is all about celebrating with my favorite people. I’ve waited a REALLY LONG TIME to find my Mr. Wonderful, and I wanted my nearest and dearest to share in that joy.
But this new wedding plan is a hope and a dream, not a guarantee. The unknown is always a factor. Safety means everything to us, and we value our loved ones far more than we value “the big party.”
One way or another, 100 guests or 10, you’ll find me on that iconic Orpheum stage come Nov. 21. I’ll be saying “I Do” to the man who has already loved me in sickness and in health, and through this impossible, improbable and indefinite pandemic.
Our music for the event will match the drama of the here and now, with a sea of musical movie medleys. As a thank you to my better half, I have made sure there is a little something special tucked into our wedding set list. Proud be, John Williams would.
May the antibodies be with you.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!