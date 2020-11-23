Midwest Magnolia: My fiance tested positive for COVID-19 the day before our rescheduled wedding

Canceled.

It's one of the most devastating words of 2020. So many social experiences that bring joy and happiness have been put on hold or canceled this year.

I fought so hard for my happily ever after throughout this pandemic, but 24 hours before the big day, a positive COVID-19 test stole it all.

Devastated isn’t a big enough word to describe my feelings. It’s hard to move, breathe or function.

Friday morning, everything was ready and set to perfection. Honeymoon bags were packed. Gifts and flowers lined the halls of our blissful abode. RSVPs were taped to the fridge, symbolizing the love and commitment of those we love, even with the world in a state of chaos. The car was loaded with all the décor and trimmings for the Orpheum Theater.

Alex and I were standing in our bathroom, all abuzz with excitement, when he received the email that changed our lives.

Earlier in the week he was tested for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure for our wedding, to keep everyone safe.

That Friday morning, time stood still as he read the results: COVID-positive.

I’ll never forget the look on his face and the anger I felt in that moment.