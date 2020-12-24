Midwest Magnolia: My heart is anything but merry and bright, and that's OK

When my mom was diagnosed with cancer, there was no turning back. The wedding was for her, for us. A light in the darkness.

Now here we are, surrounded by all things holiday, and my heart is anything but merry and bright. I spend most days floating through life obsessed with what could have been. I mask up and sit 10 feet from my mom as I attempt to comfort her without any form of touch as she loses her hair, her health, and her spirit. I cry before I start the day and I cry as I end it.

I tell you this not to seek pity, but to show that it is OK to not be OK. You can’t just turn it on and off, and I’m tired of pretending. So many of us are in this state of mind, not just the couples whose weddings were effected by COVID. We all are in a world of the unknown, unsure if we will ever be back to a state of “normal.”

For now, I have no plans. We have two possible wedding dates that have been put on hold. We won’t make any solid plans until we see what happens with the vaccine and what happens with my mom’s treatment plan.