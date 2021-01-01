Midwest Magnolia: New year. New wedding. New outlook.

Our basement is a WEDDING SHRINE, I kid you not. When our elliptical finally arrives to combat the COVID confinement, we’ll need a bulldozer down there to clear things out. We have gifts fixed for EVERYONE involved in the wedding. So much love, time and personalization went into all of these tokens of affection and thanks. My fiancé and I spent an entire afternoon deciding what the heck to do with everything since so many of the things have dates on them. What makes it more challenging is that most had already been reprinted once. Our executive decision was to reorder the specialized BIG gifts and leave the rest. We will reorder those gift items when the wedding gets closer. Spoiler alert to our bridal party, parents, vendors and more … you might get some trivial things that have the second 2020 date on them. Laugh and move on. You now have a treasured pandemic souvenir.