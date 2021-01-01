Midwest Magnolia: New year. New wedding. New outlook.

This holiday brought about a change, a change of heart and a change of attitude. Time had given me perspective. The past is the past. It cannot be changed, so it’s time to stop looking back and start looking forward.
Since everything was set to go for our November nuptials, we now reflect on what to fix, change or just toss out. Here’s a front row seat to what’s happening with “The Almost Olingers”.
Our basement is a WEDDING SHRINE, I kid you not. When our elliptical finally arrives to combat the COVID confinement, we’ll need a bulldozer down there to clear things out. We have gifts fixed for EVERYONE involved in the wedding. So much love, time and personalization went into all of these tokens of affection and thanks. My fiancé and I spent an entire afternoon deciding what the heck to do with everything since so many of the things have dates on them. What makes it more challenging is that most had already been reprinted once. Our executive decision was to reorder the specialized BIG gifts and leave the rest. We will reorder those gift items when the wedding gets closer. Spoiler alert to our bridal party, parents, vendors and more … you might get some trivial things that have the second 2020 date on them. Laugh and move on. You now have a treasured pandemic souvenir.
'Tis the season of rebooking. We were offered two dates for our 2021 wedding and all of our vendors were gracious enough to hold both dates for the time being. Once we see how the vaccine takes off, we will make a decision. At that point we will rebook with our florist, bakery, string quartet, DJ, makeup artist, hotel block, honeymoon hotel, videographer, photographer, caterer, Jerico’s (our rehearsal dinner location) and Travel and Transport for our Caribbean honeymoon. Cue the emails and phone calls.
With any luck, we will march forward with a Fall 2021 wedding date, good health and good karma.
We recycled all of our paper products (invites, RSVPs, posters, itineraries, door hangers, menus, favor cards, etc.). Our wedding invitations will be printed for a third time with a completely new design. Leaving the past in the past. We will reorder our RSVPs, details cards, wedding sign, programs, rehearsal dinner menus and schedule cards with a new design as well.
We chose to open our wedding gifts that had already been sent. Not an easy experience or situation. Thank yous went out accordingly and we plan to add a “gift disclaimer” to the invitations so that people who already purchased a gift do not need to feel pressure to buy an additional gift. My mom is keeping the makers of white out in business as she fixes cards, gifts and ornaments that have the old date on them.
My parents chose to give us our wedding gifts for Christmas instead of waiting until 2021. They had been beautifully wrapped and sitting in our foyer for five weeks and this seemed like the right path, opening them and enjoying them in the present.
The flowers will be altered once again to hopefully match the original vision since we had to change things due to lack of availability in the winter season.
A question that has plagued me from the moment my fiancé Alex and I changed our date was, “What the heck are we suppose to do with our original date?”
Even the bridal party has seen a shakeup. If 2020 has taught us anything, it is that time and humanity is precious. Only keep those close who lift you up. No need to continue a friendship that is unhealthy or unkind. Be honest, be open and move forward.
What remains the same without fail is the bride and groom. We have so many cheerleaders and supporters in this process who know and understand our story. For the time being, we will continue to socially distance, mask up and wait.
If I have learned anything in this process it is that patience is a virtue and that control is an illusion in the current state of the world. No matter what you may want or desire, the reality is that health and wellness will always outweigh anything else.
We’ve chosen to play it safe all along and I hope that karma greets us with open arms. We gave our 2020 to the protection of our family and our community. We hope that 2021 rewards us with health, happiness and a happily ever after.