Midwest Magnolia: Our budget went out the window for Round 3 of invitation design

The art of the invitation is something that never loses its luster.
An elegant envelope filled with news of an upcoming event that you are requested to attend is the ultimate form of excitement, especially these days.
With dozens of companies vying for an engaged couple's business, it can be challenging to find the right cost, style and presentation.
My fiancé Alex and I decided to use Zazzle for our invitations based on design and price point, which included a bulk-order discount and an additional percentage cut for brides and grooms. We also took advantage of their flexible date policy where they will reprint for free if your date changes due to the pandemic.
This was a lifesaver since we had to plan our wedding three times, thus three versions of the invitation. On round three, we printed not only invitations, but also details cards, RSVP cards, belly bands, canvas welcome bags, and wedding programs to seal the deal. And even with the discount, my original budget inflated with all the extras that I hadn’t accounted for. Paper products are just expensive. That’s a hard reality to come around to, especially since most people end up throwing them away.
For our invitations, we chose a floral straight edged cardstock with our photo on the back. We paired it with a matching details card that included our mask policy, hotel information, parking information and gift registry. We also opted for a matching physical RSVP card.
That was not our original plan AT ALL, but due to the fact that all our food options have to be served directly to the guest, including our various flavors of cake, we felt that having an “old-fashioned” RSVP was important.
Since we had two extra pieces to include with the invite, we purchased coordinating belly bands to keep it all together. They're beautiful, yet seem a bit frivolous, because the pieces honestly could have been fine just stuffed into the envelope. However, it was convenient, organized and pretty, nonetheless. And since we’d already spent a small fortune, what was an extra $30 bucks for belly bands! All perspective.
When printing our latest set of invitations, we were faced with the ultimate challenge of creating two versions of invitations for our guests. The first version obviously being a regular invitation for attending guests, and the second version being an online streaming invitation.
Our original list had more than 225 guests, and we would now be inviting only 100 to celebrate with us in person.
We wanted all of our original guests to feel loved and valued, so I created not only the tangible streaming invitation, but compiled wedding mailers that will include “treat yourself” goodie bags and “Love is Sweet. Have a Treat” postcards with all the streaming information and a personal message from Alex and me. We plan to send the mailers the week of our wedding so that our guests can feel special celebrating with us from home.
The various stationery items arrived in six different boxes within a week of ordering. I laid everything out on our kitchen table, marveling at the fact that these were the real deal — no postponing or canceling for us this time around.
The final touch was submitting the final guest list to my mom. She was gracious enough to do all of our hand-lettering for our wedding. Her handwriting is angelic, always a beautiful cursive whether it’s a grocery list or a to-do list for my dad. She addressed them over the course of a week, then Alex and I set aside an evening to stuff, stamp and seal those works of art.
Our invitations are a reflection of who we are. We hope that everyone who receives one feels the unconditional love and commitment that went into creating them.
Brandt and Olinger friends and family, whether you are celebrating with us from home or in person on Nov. 21, leave your pajamas behind, swing to the sounds of Sinatra, grab a glass of bubbly, and get lost in love.
Omaha World-Herald: Wedding Essentials
See the latest wedding trends, photo galleries and ideas to help inspire your big day.