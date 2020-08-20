 Skip to main content
Midwest Magnolia: Our caterer gave us a taste of what our pandemic wedding will hold
BRIDE BLOGGER

Midwest Magnolia Lauren finally had her caterer tasting with Gluckenheimer after months of rescheduling due to the coronavirus pandemic, and she also got a taste of new food safety policies and how her wedding's food service will be handled.

 LAUREN BRANDT

It only takes a taste.

Finding a caterer for your wedding day can be a big decision. With so many styles of caterers at various price points, it truly depends of your personal flavor and finances.

With the Orpheum Theater as our venue, the catering decision was taken off our plate. The Orpheum, as part of Omaha Performing Arts, has an exclusive caterer, Guckenheimer.

Thankfully, my fiancé Alex and I have tasted their food at many Omaha Performing Arts concerts, as well as in the Union Pacific cafeteria downtown, run by Guckenheimer. The food and the staff have always been delightful, and we were overjoyed to be in such great hands.

We booked the Orpheum and Guckenheimer way back in April 2019. Here we are in August 2020, and we’re still planning and plotting. #ThanksCorona

Before the pandemic invaded, we had planned a May tasting. That went right out the window. After many rescheduled appointments, we were able to enter the Holland Center this summer, masked up and ready to feast upon Guckenheimer’s culinary arts.

Alex and I pre-selected individual entrées that were prepared for us to try upon arrival. The caterer priced out each option for us, and we discussed appetizers, salads, beverages and desserts.

Not only will our guests have to pre-select dinner like in the old days (pre-pandemic), but they'll also have to pre-select what salad dressing and flavor of cake they want, due to everything — and I mean EVERYTHING — being served individually to each guest.

Guckenheimer also mentioned that beverages would be canned. Pretty funny to think about a gin and tonic in a can. C'est la vie! It’s a new world, at least for now.

Lauren and Alex, along with her parents, had the Holland Center to themselves during their catering tasting appointment with Gluckenheimer.

We were delighted by the beautiful spread that our caterer provided at the tasting. It was such a welcome change to forget about social distancing and face coverings as we sampled the various flavors before us. We laughed about who we thought would order which entrée and how some guests would want to request extra cake. Finding laughter in the chaos is everything.

My parents accompanied us, and we were in awe of being in the Holland all alone. We had been in these halls dozens of times with thousands of others, enjoying the fine arts of Omaha. We’d had our “Save the Date” video filmed there in February. To be in a space meant for thousands and be able to hear a pin drop, was an eerie reminder of the state of the world.

One of the entrées Lauren and Alex chose for their wedding reception, chicken alfredo with asparagus.

From our tasting we selected two entrées: chicken alfredo topped with tomatoes and served with asparagus, and penne pasta garnished with a beautiful, oversized meatball and asparagus. Salad and rolls would start the meal, and a variety of cakes would bring the feast to a sweet ending. Everything was plated with such elegance, and the taste was exceptional.

So many things remain unknown for our wedding, but not for lack of planning. One thing is for sure: Love will remain the main ingredient, and we’ll be counting the memories, not the calories.

