Midwest Magnolia: Our travel swag bags make all our guests wish they were 'out-of-towners'

The “out-of-towners.”
That’s what makes up 80% of my husband-to-be’s wedding guest list. Alex has moved around a lot since starting college. Growing up in Ames, Iowa, he moved north to attend pharmacy school and play football for South Dakota State University.
After college, he moved even further north to Rochester, Minnesota, where he did his residency at the Mayo Clinic. After residency, Alex came to Omaha to work as an oncology pharmacist at UNMC, leading us to “meet cute” over sushi.
When it came to making the wedding guest list, Alex's invitee-range stretched from the East Coast to the West Coast and all the way to Alaska. I decided to do something extra special for those coming from far and wide to celebrate with us.
Traveling can be exhausting, so I created a “welcome bag” for those taking planes, trains and automobiles and staying in our hotel room block to be part of our Happily Ever After.
I wanted to find the PERFECT bag. All the really special ones were sold on Etsy and fell in a price bracket that was out of my reach. So I scrolled to the end of the internet for the next best thing. On Zazzle I had seen canvas bags advertised for $15. Being a savvy shopper, I knew I could find a coupon to make them more attainable. After all, I would be making 30 to 40 bags.
After searching until my eyes glazed over, I found a perfect match. “Welcome to the City of Omaha” adorns the front of the bag, with the Omaha skyline, and underneath the cityscape reads “Lauren & Alex 11.21.20." It's modern and chic, as well as something that could be used after our wedding weekend.
Our names and wedding date were very small on the bag in comparison to the rest of the design, which made the design more desirable. After all, I feel that no one is going to want to sport a bag with JUST our names on it after the wedding.
Once I ordered the bags, I started seeking items to fill them. I made a detailed list since many of the items wouldn’t be purchased until just days before the wedding, to keep everything totally fresh!
I plan to include bottled water, popcorn, Eileen’s Colossal Cookies, a door hanger, and an itinerary sheet. I purchased templates on Etsy for the water bottle labels, door hanger and itinerary. I was able to edit them to match my events and style.
Once the bags are completed, the hotel staff will hand them out to our guests upon arrival.
Here's my advice for creating your own welcome bag.
1. Create a budget
Know what you can spend and rank importance of your desired items accordingly.
2. Shop around
Don’t be afraid to buy something at the dollar store. It’s all in the presentation. Your guests won’t care where the products actually came from.
3. Tackle a DIY item
I looked into purchasing door hangers and the price was outrageous, so I bought a template and cardstock and printed them for a third of the price!
4. Think simple
Snacks and drinks go a long way. People love being able to grab and go. Think simple when grabbing items to fill the bag.
5. Add a personal touch
By adding a personal touch to your items, guests feel fancy and taken care of. Add an itinerary or a welcome note to make your bag extra special.
Right about now, the Olinger side is getting excited about their swag bags, and all my guests are wishing they were “out-of-towners,” too. Here’s to safe travels and souvenirs!
