Midwest Magnolia: Our travel swag bags make all our guests wish they were 'out-of-towners'

The “out-of-towners.”

That’s what makes up 80% of my husband-to-be’s wedding guest list. Alex has moved around a lot since starting college. Growing up in Ames, Iowa, he moved north to attend pharmacy school and play football for South Dakota State University.

After college, he moved even further north to Rochester, Minnesota, where he did his residency at the Mayo Clinic. After residency, Alex came to Omaha to work as an oncology pharmacist at UNMC, leading us to “meet cute” over sushi.

When it came to making the wedding guest list, Alex's invitee-range stretched from the East Coast to the West Coast and all the way to Alaska. I decided to do something extra special for those coming from far and wide to celebrate with us.

Traveling can be exhausting, so I created a “welcome bag” for those taking planes, trains and automobiles and staying in our hotel room block to be part of our Happily Ever After.