Midwest Magnolia: Reality is evident as our wedding nears. We'll still live happily ever after.

We chose a smaller guest count than what was required. We chose to put a mask policy in place when it was not yet mandated. We chose to socially distance more than what was suggested.

It's silly to say, but it is not what I had dreamed — masks, lack of physical contact, barriers in place.

It still costs nearly the same as our original plan, yet we will have a quarter of the guests. It’s taken five times as much effort for something that few will actually get to enjoy in person.

But my bitterness ends here on this very page.

On Nov. 21, I will marry a man whom I love more than words can express. Alex's gentle soul, childlike wonder, healing hands and killer jawline make him an irresistible match. I hope in 50 years we're still eating sushi, grabbing donuts and watching "Aladdin" on a Friday night.

Although life has taken us on our own unique paths, together, love will be our greatest adventure. We’ll still be celebrating our commitment and love in a larger-than-life fashion, as we host not just a wedding, but an unintentional masquerade ball.