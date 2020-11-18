Midwest Magnolia: Reality is evident as our wedding nears. We'll still live happily ever after.

But our love story has had many unexpected chapters. It feels as if we, the central characters, have lost complete control of the plot.
It hasn’t been a tale of perilous high seas or of a love triangle gone wrong, but of a global pandemic, and lives touched by the unromantic notion of cancer.
As if the burden of planning and re-planning our wedding — plus COVID-19 restrictions changing from week to week — weren’t enough, the "Big C" reared its head in the form of my mother's breast cancer diagnosis.
And at just 10 days out from the wedding, we lost Alex’s grandfather. Another time of sorrow, as Alex will be his first grandchild to marry.
But here we are, three days away. The final countdown. We find ourselves at the threshold of our wedding.
It’s a hard reality to accept that even after all we have changed, it still may not be enough to eliminate the risk of coronavirus.
We chose a smaller guest count than what was required. We chose to put a mask policy in place when it was not yet mandated. We chose to socially distance more than what was suggested.
It's silly to say, but it is not what I had dreamed — masks, lack of physical contact, barriers in place.
It still costs nearly the same as our original plan, yet we will have a quarter of the guests. It’s taken five times as much effort for something that few will actually get to enjoy in person.
But my bitterness ends here on this very page.
On Nov. 21, I will marry a man whom I love more than words can express. Alex's gentle soul, childlike wonder, healing hands and killer jawline make him an irresistible match. I hope in 50 years we're still eating sushi, grabbing donuts and watching "Aladdin" on a Friday night.
Although life has taken us on our own unique paths, together, love will be our greatest adventure. We’ll still be celebrating our commitment and love in a larger-than-life fashion, as we host not just a wedding, but an unintentional masquerade ball.
The chandeliers will still illuminate the cascading bouquets of flowers. Music will fill the Orpheum halls with melodies of Beethoven and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Lace and sequins will sweep across the marble floors as we saunter through the theater. Buttercream botanicals will adorn a glamorous cake that rekindles traditions of yesteryear. Photos and film will be captured by artistic minds who grab the essence of each moment, to savor long after the last glass of champagne has been drunk and last bite of cake has been eaten.
Most importantly, I will get to share in the celebration with my parents, who have been my shelter in the storm, with the knowledge that my mom can and will beat this cancer.
I had dreamed of a wedding like in “Father of the Bride” — with all the glamour, tradition and elegance of the timeless classic. A venue bursting at the seams with guests, and flowers and chandeliers adorning every possible inch of space.
To quote the film's George Banks, “I used to think a wedding was a simple affair.... I was wrong.”
The truth is, he wasn’t. The love, the undeniable need to be with that one soul your heart desires — that is all that matters. Love is the most complicated, yet simplistic, form of emotion.
I’ve waited a lifetime for that kind of love (and an extra five months for this wedding).
My advice: life is short. Don’t wait for the perfect time or the perfect moment, because it may never happen. Live for now. Love now.
And I was wrong, I am getting what I dreamed of.
Alex is my dream. Love is my dream. Marrying him is my dream.
Our fairytale finally reaches its "happily ever after." For when we have each other, we have everything.
