Midwest Magnolia: Time and friendship are precious. Take the trip.

Take the trip.
I can tell you with complete certainty, whether by car, train, plane or boat, pack your bag, gather up your bride squad, and put home in the rearview mirror. You won’t regret it.
My bachelorette trip was “Girls Gone Disney” last year about this time. There was something called the coronavirus floating around the news. Unfazed and carefree, I boarded a Boeing 747 for the Sunshine State to spend five magical days at Disney World with my bridal party. We returned home to a world on the brink of change. Only weeks after we frolicked in the Florida sunshine, the world had seemed to stop turning.
Bachelor and bachelorette trips have become more and more extravagant. Some people even end up leaving the country. Not everyone has the money or the vacation time to travel for a stag or hen party. However, these celebrations are a rite of passage and if you have the ability to do a trip, be it small or large, I urge you to take the plunge. Even with the world in it’s current state, there are many options for navigating the pandemic safely.
The most important part of planning is communication with those you invite. I knew that Disney would be a big undertaking financially so I invited my squad with the understanding that it was not an expectation, but an opportunity. Many of my friends were unable to take time off work or commit to the pricy endeavor, so I had a smaller Disney Bach when we returned home to make sure everyone was included.
Disney worked out beautifully because I traveled with my three best friends. It made things less complicated and we were all able to choose things we wanted to do. The trip may have been my bachelorette, but we all had ownership in the experience, which made it great.
I encourage you to travel and live for now, because we are not promised tomorrow. We’ve been caged and yet time marches on. My newsfeed is full of tragedy that has nothing to do with COVID. I see automobile accidents, leukemia, strokes, heart attacks and sheer bad luck each and every day as I scroll through Facebook and Instagram.
If it were not for my mom going through chemo and all of my fiance’s immunocompromised patients, we’d be masking up and painting the town. We’ve had enough. The Muppets' “Cabin Fever” is playing on repeat at our house.
I will always look back on my Disney Bachelorette with love, joy and gratitude.
I can still see us arm-in-arm, waltzing down Main Street in awe of the magic we were experiencing. Minnie ears, character hugs, ice cream sundaes and laughs under the glow of the castle are my most vivid memories of our Disney soiree.
Travel is an education, an escape, and a wonder. Memories made with others burn brighter and longer. I hope to be 80 years old and still be in the Disney group chat talking about Sidney flirting with Glenn, our Disney Starbuck’s barista, or losing my veil on Space Mountain. Life is short. Mask up and take the trip.