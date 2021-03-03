Midwest Magnolia: Time and friendship are precious. Take the trip.

Take the trip.

I can tell you with complete certainty, whether by car, train, plane or boat, pack your bag, gather up your bride squad, and put home in the rearview mirror. You won’t regret it.

My bachelorette trip was “Girls Gone Disney” last year about this time. There was something called the coronavirus floating around the news. Unfazed and carefree, I boarded a Boeing 747 for the Sunshine State to spend five magical days at Disney World with my bridal party. We returned home to a world on the brink of change. Only weeks after we frolicked in the Florida sunshine, the world had seemed to stop turning.

Bachelor and bachelorette trips have become more and more extravagant. Some people even end up leaving the country. Not everyone has the money or the vacation time to travel for a stag or hen party. However, these celebrations are a rite of passage and if you have the ability to do a trip, be it small or large, I urge you to take the plunge. Even with the world in it’s current state, there are many options for navigating the pandemic safely.