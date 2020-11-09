Midwest Magnolia: With brunch, heirlooms and Cinderella shoes, my bridal shower was a perfect fit

The clock struck noon, and the girls poured in. Masks on and mimosas in hand, we greeted each other, some with hugs. Once we were all seated, masks came off and brunch was served — a gorgeous plate of French toast stuffed with Pink Lady apples and cream cheese, accompanied by eggs, potatoes and fruit. The girls completed “Date Night” and “Advice for the Bride” cards as they socialized at their tables.

After brunch, there were games and gifts galore. Each guest shared how they knew me, and told a favorite memory of us together. It was touching and exciting to see everyone get acquainted.

Aunt Brenda provided constant comic relief through each and every game, especially on the “Who Has The Groom?” scratch-off card game, where she ended up with Tom Hiddleston’s face and announced to the group, “Who is this?” (I got Zac Efron, so I considered it a win.)

Those from afar who couldn’t attend made me feel so adored, especially Kathy, a family friend from St. Louis who sent a collection of treasures. It was like a Mary Poppins bag of all my favorite things, too many unique and fabulous things to name.

The day was a whirlwind, and it was basically over before it had even begun, much like I expect the wedding day to go. I cherished every moment shared with those I love most.