Molly: An In-person registry experience proved best for us; here's why

It’s a beautiful Sunday morning in early spring. My fiance, Stephen, and I are at Village Inn, eating brunch and chatting about what we might register for at Bed, Bath & Beyond. I’m especially excited because up until now, Stephen hasn’t had tons of time to participate in wedding-related things, except for our amazing engagement shoot.
I should note that despite my excitement about our registry appointment at Bed, Bath & Beyond, I was not feeling great. I had received my COVID-19 vaccine the day before and was dealing with some pretty nasty side effects. But I didn’t want to reschedule. Retail therapy would be the perfect side-effect reliever.
So you can imagine my distress when we arrived for our appointment and were met with confused looks by the store associates. One of them meekly said, “Oh, we don’t actually do (registry consultations) anymore.” I glanced at Stephen, who looked irritated.
“Then why did you let us make an appointment?” I asked. She explained that the system doesn’t catch new appointments and most people register online.
Look, I know that most people register online. I know that most of my guests will shop online, but I still wanted the experience of having an expert show me nicer-quality items likes towels and explain why I might want to pick one over another. What I did not want was to aimlessly wander the aisles of a giant store on my own.
Disheartened, we left.
Days later my mom suggested that I register at Dillard's because it carried the brand of plates I want. So I looked online and added a whole bunch of stuff to my cart. I used a registry checklist on The Knot and made a mental note to go back to the Dillard's site and edit my selections with Stephen.
A few days after that I received an email from our local Dillard's store inviting Stephen and I to register in person with a consultant. I was elated. This is what I had wanted the whole time! So, we did. And my instincts were correct. Registering in person with a guide was MUCH more helpful.
Margaret was able to discern our style right away and showed us items that I wouldn’t have found on my own, including the perfect duvet cover that I had been searching months for. Plus we got to see and feel items we had been eyeing online. It was a game-changer, for sure.
Stephen got to be much more involved, explaining how he does most of the cooking and what appliances he would really like in the kitchen. Margaret helped us pick out a great toaster oven at a reasonable price and some awesome bakeware.
All around, it was an all-inclusive and wonderful experience.
So now, with Margaret’s expertise to guide me, here are my tips for registering for gifts:
Decide your vibe. My other bridal friends found tons of awesome stuff online and didn’t feel the need to work with a registry consultant. If that fits you, that’s fine. But if you want a little help, I strongly recommend Margaret at Dillard's or any other store that has a consultant.
Consider incentives and return policies. Something I didn’t know until Margaret told me is that Dillard's offers a discount on all items on your registry that go unpurchased, and it's good up to six months after your wedding. Although Stephen and I were hesitant to add some items we didn’t immediately need, knowing that we could get them at a discount was an attractive incentive. Also, if something we registered for doesn’t work in our new home, we can tap the return policy.
Hit all price points. Some people (hi, mom) will go for higher-priced gift items. Others might not have the budget for that $200 blender, which is totally fine. So make sure you have something at every price point.
Be reasonable. As much as you love that matte black silverware at $200 for a four-piece setting, it's not realistic. Remember, no one is required to buy you anything from this list; it’s purely a wish list.
Be grateful for what you do receive. We are in a stressful time and if someone doesn’t have it in their budget to buy you a gift - their presence at your wedding is the present. Cheesy jokes aside, demanding gifts is uncouth, and you are a classy bride.
I can’t believe we are five months away from our October wedding date. This has been such a fun journey and there’s more in store next month. Until next time!