Molly: An In-person registry experience proved best for us; here's why

Decide your vibe. My other bridal friends found tons of awesome stuff online and didn’t feel the need to work with a registry consultant. If that fits you, that’s fine. But if you want a little help, I strongly recommend Margaret at Dillard's or any other store that has a consultant.

Consider incentives and return policies. Something I didn’t know until Margaret told me is that Dillard's offers a discount on all items on your registry that go unpurchased, and it's good up to six months after your wedding. Although Stephen and I were hesitant to add some items we didn’t immediately need, knowing that we could get them at a discount was an attractive incentive. Also, if something we registered for doesn’t work in our new home, we can tap the return policy.

Hit all price points. Some people (hi, mom) will go for higher-priced gift items. Others might not have the budget for that $200 blender, which is totally fine. So make sure you have something at every price point.

Be reasonable. As much as you love that matte black silverware at $200 for a four-piece setting, it's not realistic. Remember, no one is required to buy you anything from this list; it’s purely a wish list.