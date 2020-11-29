Molly: Everyone's telling me how to plan my wedding, but here's my best piece of advice

Hello loyal readers (and hi, Mom).
I’m back this month bringing you some harsh wedding-planning realness as it's finally setting in that I am actually engaged and expected to throw a giant party in just under a year.
Like many brides, the first thing I did after getting engaged was sign up for accounts on a few wedding planning websites like The Knot and Zola.
I am also a chronic overplanner — it’s the teacher in me — and obsessive with stationery, so I obviously also bought a fancy wedding planner and a pen with a diamond on the top. (I can be a little “extra,” as my students say.)
Each of the wedding planning avenues I’ve looked into has a different timeline.
Every. Single. One.
On top of that, something really funny happens when you are planning a wedding: Everyone you talk to becomes a wedding planner.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not so self-assured that I would turn down free advice, but it can definitely be overwhelming.
For example, some recent brides and also some not-so-recently married people are telling me I needed to book my photographer, like, yesterday, and giving me other advice they deem helpful. In the nicest way possible, it’s not.
There is so much conflicting information about what needs to be booked when that any sane bride would lose their mind. Add in the potential for “everything to take longer because of COVID,” and my brain is on its last leg.
I've taken to nodding kindly and thanking my friendly married acquaintances for their wedding suggestions. Sometimes, genuinely, I make a note of something I want to remember. But overall, as much as I maybe loved their wedding, it’s not mine.
Actually, let me backtrack and say that while some unsolicited advice has been making my brain spin, some advice is valuable, especially if you are my best friend Kelsy.
She always gives great advice, and she is also recently engaged. It has been so much fun to bounce ideas off each other and commiserate about the price of invitations or florals.
Anyway, Kelsy is the best and also super level-headed. It’s good to have a friend like that, especially when you’re me. (I have never been level-headed.)
She reminded me that my wedding priorities might not be what someone else prioritizes for their wedding, and to take all the planning lists and advice with a grain of salt and do what feels right for me!
With new rock star advice to fuel me, I sat down with my fiancé Stephen and compiled a list of all the things the websites say we need to do. Then we went through the list and ranked each item on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the most important. We did this separately then compared our lists together.
The good news: We are on the same page when it comes to wedding planning! The better news? All those things with 1s and 2s — we simply decided not to worry about them. The 3s and 4s? We plan on looking at those in the next few months but know they are not as important as our 5s.
For the sake of transparency, our biggest priorities are an open bar and decent food so that our guests have a great time. We are music-lovers, so having a DJ or band that we trust to play all our favorites is important as well.
My boho-gothic décor ranked pretty high for me, but I don’t think Stephen really cares what the day looks like. We are both just excited for the moment we see each other in our first look (that was a level 5-important item, too) and to finally tie the knot as husband and wife!
Making the list really helped put all of the advice we're getting into perspective. If you are struggling with where to start in terms of your own planning, I absolutely recommend this process.
Until then, I’ll let you know when we get the little details ironed out.
However, if you see me freaking out over cake-serving utensils in a few months, send me back to this blog post and put me in my place.
