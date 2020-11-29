Molly: Everyone's telling me how to plan my wedding, but here's my best piece of advice

There is so much conflicting information about what needs to be booked when that any sane bride would lose their mind. Add in the potential for “everything to take longer because of COVID,” and my brain is on its last leg.

I've taken to nodding kindly and thanking my friendly married acquaintances for their wedding suggestions. Sometimes, genuinely, I make a note of something I want to remember. But overall, as much as I maybe loved their wedding, it’s not mine.

Actually, let me backtrack and say that while some unsolicited advice has been making my brain spin, some advice is valuable, especially if you are my best friend Kelsy.

She always gives great advice, and she is also recently engaged. It has been so much fun to bounce ideas off each other and commiserate about the price of invitations or florals.

Anyway, Kelsy is the best and also super level-headed. It’s good to have a friend like that, especially when you’re me. (I have never been level-headed.)

She reminded me that my wedding priorities might not be what someone else prioritizes for their wedding, and to take all the planning lists and advice with a grain of salt and do what feels right for me!