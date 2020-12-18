Molly: I know my wedding planning will be smooth sailing after finding my vendor soulmate

For now, this means wedding planning is on pause, which is great. I am happy to just enjoy our first (and last) Christmas as an engaged couple. This time next year we’ll just be another married couple around the family table!

I’m also daydreaming of an Ireland honeymoon, praying COVID goes away in time for all the best parts about being engaged and planning a wedding.

Planning up to this point has been smooth-sailing, thanks to amazing vendors who are making the process painless. The team at Castle Unicorn is responsive and almost everything is arranged! Timelines, a payment plan — no stress. Our wedding package is mostly all-inclusive, so things like tables, chairs for the ceremony, a DJ and a day-of coordinator all are set.

The most fun has been working with our incredible florist, Jessica, at Magnolia Events and Creations. I gave her a tall order: eclectic, boho, woodland, fairy. (I’m still not even sure what that means.)

She has gone above and beyond to create my dream wedding; I can't stop staring at her initial proposal, complete with mockups.