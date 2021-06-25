Molly: It's really easy to lose control of your wedding guest list

When I started wedding planning, I knew we needed a rough estimate of a guest list before we did anything.
What I didn’t realize was exactly how much of the process depends on your guest list. Centerpieces? Decided by table, which is dictated by your guest list. Catering, alcohol, the venue. The guest list is the single most important number for wedding planning.
It gets really easy to get out of control and start adding everyone you’ve ever met to your list. After all, it is your big day! I am also a huge people-pleaser and feel bad for every person I’ve left off my list. However, I knew from the beginning I wanted a medium-to-small wedding, so we're planning for around 150 people. To me this seems like a lot but not when you consider some people have 250-plus guests!
It was crazy to me how fast people add up. Of our 170 invited guests, 120 are family!
So here are my rules for guest lists that saved me a huge headache when deciding on ours.
Start early: Basically the day after we got engaged, I sat down and created a list of everyone who would be getting an invite. These were the obvious ones, like my sister and her children, grandparents, parents, the wedding party, etc. From there I forced Stephen into helping me by asking for lists from his parents; I did the same. We didn’t split out allotments by percentages or anything, we just used our best judgment.
Kids add up: We are inviting children of family members, especially because most of them live out of town and it didn’t seem fair to ask them to travel without their kids. However, this is a huge number that I would recommend cutting first if your wedding numbers are out of hand.
Be consistent: Set a rule for who gets plus-ones and stick to it. People will definitely be offended if you give a plus one to someone who is bringing a first date and their significant other of six months didn’t make the cut. Stick to your guns! I know you don’t want anyone to feel left out but this will make your life easier in the long run.
Don’t do the B list thing: In this day and age, it is really obvious if you get a late invite to a wedding. Also, each guest can cost upward of $100 per person. So if your final count is less than you originally intended, don’t try and stack your guests, just celebrate the fact that you are saving a little bit of money.
This post is definitely short and sweet -- like my guest list. Bad jokes aside, it is your day and you shouldn’t feel obligated to send anyone an invite! Do what feels right for you, and if you have to have a hard conversation about invitations, just be honest.