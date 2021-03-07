Molly: Photography wasn't a high priority for us — but we can see its value now

While I’m not an expert in engagement photos, here are my top tips for making yours as awesome as you’ve been picturing:

>> Hire a professional photographer. I know it’s an added cost but it's absolutely worth it. Bonus points if your engagement photographer is your wedding photographer. I'm confident that ours will be able to catch the special moments of our big day. His personality fits right in with our wedding part and our style. It’s worth it to have that peace of mind. And you can totally find reasonably priced photographers that fit your budget.

>> Listen to your photographer's recommendations. Originally, Stephen and I planned to go downtown for our engagement photos. I imagined fun vibrant colors and a cityscape background. When we woke up to more than “a light dusting” of snow, I was worried that downtown wouldn’t look quite right. Trevor texted with the same concern and mentioned that the trees at Chalco Hills Recreation Area would be gorgeous with the winter weather. While I was bummed to not have the city in the background, our session turned out better than I could have pictured.

>> Don’t be afraid to mention what you want. After an outfit change and a few shots, Trevor asked if we had any ideas. I had a few from Pinterest and asked if we could try them.