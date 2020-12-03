 Skip to main content
Morgan and Dylan: Bride wore double the dresses at a summer wedding cut in half by COVID-19
Morgan and Dylan: Bride wore double the dresses at a summer wedding cut in half by COVID-19

The Knuths
Yoni Gill

June 27, 2020, Empire Room, Yoni Gill

A DAY IN THE PARK A mutual friend’s engagement party brought Morgan Henn and Dylan Knuth together. At the time, she was living in Kansas City, and he in Minneapolis. “We were excited about each other, but weren’t sure where to go next since we were long distance,” the bride remembers. But they made it work, and on an April 2019 trip to New York City, Dylan proposed in Central Park. The couple were married at Turner Park in Omaha on June 27, 2020.

GOING FORWARD But before that summer day, the coronavirus pandemic hit in the spring, and Morgan and Dylan had to re-evaluate their wedding plan to factor in gathering restrictions and health precautions. “It was an emotional rollercoaster,” the bride says. “Nobody had a rule book for how to navigate this.” After many discussions with their vendors, including some on possible backup dates, the couple decided to go forward with their original plan, but cut their 300-count guest list in half to accommodate their venue’s capacity restrictions.

The Knuths

WORK PERKS One thing the bride didn’t have to cut down on was wedding dresses. Morgan works in sales for bridal designer Van Der Velde, and commissioned two dresses. For the ceremony, she chose a ball gown from the company’s latest collection, customized with a higher waist and different fabric. For her reception dress, Morgan worked with Van Der Velde’s designers on a whole new idea. “I had always been obsessed with Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's wedding dress, and I knew I wanted something more form-fitting that I could move in.” The result was a satin-back crepe gown with a draping neckline, cowl back and train. “I received so many compliments on it that it was added to the 2021 Van Der Velde line as the Morgan gown.”

The Knuths

The bride's custom-designed reception dress is now part of the Van Der Velde bridal line. The style is called "Morgan."

WEDDING VISION The smaller guest list saved on catering costs in their parents’ original budget of $50,000. The couple chipped in as well, and their most important spends were on guest experiences like an open bar and good music, and on ambience, with a great venue and beautiful flowers. The Empire Room fit their clean and classic wedding aesthetic. “The chandeliers, marble bar, and crown molding were all just perfect,” the bride says. White linens, white florals with greenery and gold accents filled their color palette for the day.

The Knuths

The elegance of their palette of white, gold and greenery.

FROM THEIR HEARTS Despite the pandemic-related changes, the wedding day flowed smoothly for the couple, thanks to amazing management by Rachel J. Events, the bride says. “We ended up having what felt like the most normal wedding ever in the middle of the pandemic.” Morgan and Dylan exchanged handwritten notes as gifts, and recited their own vows during the ceremony — the sweetest moment, the bride says.

I LOVE YOU MOM At the reception, Morgan surprised her mom with a mother-daughter dance to “Mama’s Song” by Carrie Underwood. “I wanted to make sure my mom had a special moment. Traditionally, mothers don't get enough credit for all they do in the wedding planning process.”

The Knuths

The mother-daughter dance. 

HAPPY FEET More dancing made for the funniest moment: Morgan and her bridesmaids had an impromptu bridal suite dance party just before walking down the aisle.

SO HAPPY TOGETHER Their favorite gift was an heirloom cabbage bowl that the groom’s late grandmother made in a ceramics class. It sits pride of place in a china hutch — also his grandma’s — in the couple’s Omaha home. The biggest adjustment has been learning to sign her new last name, Morgan says, and there aren’t many surprises after two years of living (and quarantining) together.

EVERYTHING'S ALRIGHT The bride’s wedding advice? Don’t sweat the small stuff. “Try to keep a good head space and remember, it’s about you and the love of your life.” The hardest part of their wedding changes was uninviting guests, but they were understanding. “Everyone knew that we were in such a difficult spot, and were ultimately just happy that Dylan and I were able to move forward with our lives and marry each other!”

The Knuths

The pandemic forced changes to the couple's original plan but the day still was everything they had hoped. 

Essential details

THE COUPLE Morgan Henn and Dylan Knuth

PHOTOGRAPHER Yoni Gill

WEDDING DATE June 27, 2020

REHEARSAL DINNER Couple's home

CEREMONY Turner Park at Midtown Crossing

RECEPTION Empire Room

VIDEOGRAPHER Forest Bound Films, Lincoln

BRIDAL GOWNS Ceremony: Sussex; reception: Morgan, both by Van Der Velde

ALTERATIONS Livis Designs Bridal Tailoring

ACCESSORIES Earrings: Brides & Hairpins; veil: Veil Trends

HAIRSTYLIST Cassie Keim

MAKEUP ARTIST Keeley Dennis Beauty

BRIDESMAID DRESSES Jenny Yoo

MEN’S ATTIRE Lindley Clothing

RINGS Borsheims

FLORIST Blooms

CAKE The Cake Gallery

CATERER Save The Date Catering

RENTALS AAA Rents & Event Services; Rachel J. Events

MUSIC Something Blu

INVITATIONS/PROGRAMS MauraMichelle Designs

GUEST ACCOMMODATIONS Element Omaha Midtown Crossing

WEDDING COORDINATOR/EVENT PLANNER Rachel J. Events

HONEYMOON The couple’s trip to Italy was postponed by COVID-19 travel restrictions. They vacationed in Key West, Florida, after the wedding.

