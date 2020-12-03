Morgan and Dylan: Bride wore double the dresses at a summer wedding cut in half by COVID-19

June 27, 2020, Empire Room, Yoni Gill

A DAY IN THE PARK A mutual friend’s engagement party brought Morgan Henn and Dylan Knuth together. At the time, she was living in Kansas City, and he in Minneapolis. “We were excited about each other, but weren’t sure where to go next since we were long distance,” the bride remembers. But they made it work, and on an April 2019 trip to New York City, Dylan proposed in Central Park. The couple were married at Turner Park in Omaha on June 27, 2020.

GOING FORWARD But before that summer day, the coronavirus pandemic hit in the spring, and Morgan and Dylan had to re-evaluate their wedding plan to factor in gathering restrictions and health precautions. “It was an emotional rollercoaster,” the bride says. “Nobody had a rule book for how to navigate this.” After many discussions with their vendors, including some on possible backup dates, the couple decided to go forward with their original plan, but cut their 300-count guest list in half to accommodate their venue’s capacity restrictions.