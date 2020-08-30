Nebraska couple dons original wedding dress, suit in sweet photo after 60 years of marriage

“It’s something happy and something that warmed people’s hearts,” Autry said. “They are such a great example in relationship and faith.”

Daughter Christina Nelms said there have been ups and downs in her parents’ 60 years of marriage, which has resulted in three children, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Although loving, they are not a mousy couple.

“They are both strong-willed,” she said. “I will just say they are not the type to beat around the bush when they have opinions or feelings. They are equally as passionate when they are being sweet to each other and supporting each other.”

They met in David City, where they were both teaching. It caused quite a stir among their students when Marvin asked Lucille to a high school football game.

They both continued to teach on and off as Marvin earned his Ph.D. in geography. Babies started arriving, and they eventually landed in Kearney, where Marvin taught for 32 years at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Lucille taught home economics there and at Kearney High School before retiring in 1994 to spend more time with the family.