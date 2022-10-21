Nebraska's most popular day for weddings? Whatever the Huskers' bye weekend falls on

When photographer Daniel Muller looks down from the choir loft at a church wedding, he can’t help but see the cell phones slide out as the Nebraska football team prepares for kickoff.
Or there was that time, he said, when the Huskers threw a Hail Mary pass to win a game.
“The entire reception just blew up in cheers during a seemingly quiet moment of the reception,” said Muller, who operates The Mullers photography business.
Which is why, if a couple is planning a fall wedding, you can forget enquiries about venues, flowers and food. Summer Rose, event producer for Founders One Nine, said the No. 1 question asked: “Is Nebraska playing that day?”
If the answer is yes, it can shrink the number of guests at a wedding, cause late arrivals or steal attention away from the bride and groom. It can be hard to focus on that first dance for Husker fans if NU is driving for an elusive victory.
That’s why many couples will do anything to avoid a Nebraska football Saturday and why so many wedding venues, churches, florists and bakeries across the state are bustling Saturday. Attitude on Food’s Missy McFadden said they are catering eight weddings on Saturday's Husker bye date.
“That’s the first weekend to go,” said Sharon Dooley, managing director of the DC Centre, a banquet facility.
Same at Founders One Nine, Rose said.
“We book wedding season completely around football season,” she said.
Ironically, even with the issues involved in marrying on a game day, the months of September and October have become among the most popular dates for Nebraska weddings. McFadden calls it the "new wedding season."
Candace Kalasky, owner of Lovestruck Events, said there’s a couple of reasons those months have become as busy as May and June. For one, spring can be just too hectic with the end of the school year. There’s also more consistent weather in September and October.
“Less rain and cooler temps,” Kalasky said. “Most of our clients want to incorporate some type of outdoor element in their weddings (ceremony and/or cocktail hour) so weather is the prime consideration for date selection.”
DC Centre’s Dooley says she warns couples about booking on a Husker Saturday or Berkshire Hathaway weekend, when hotel prices can jump.
But if it can’t be avoided, both DC Centre and Founders One Nine make sure that the Big Ten Network is available for Husker fans at the ceremonies.
Guests at the DC Centre often step away to the lobby to follow the Huskers.
“It’s packed,” Dooley said. “They want to watch the game.”
Most brides don’t seem to mind, Rose said. Some are big fans, and want to know who is winning, too.
But there are a few who don’t feel the same.
“Some brides are adamant there is no football at the venue,” Rose said. “Some brides don’t want any football on the TV or anywhere else.’’
That’s when guests’ cell phones or other smart devices come into play.
Some brides are scheduling brunch weddings earlier in the day, hoping to avoid a conflict with the Huskers. Others are opting for a Friday or Sunday ceremony.
Alternate dates for weddings actually became more popular during the pandemic.
“We have seen lots of changes with weddings since COVID. Couples get married every day of the week instead of just weekends and we get a lot of requests for individually wrapped dessert items,” said Tonya Brown, owner of Cake Creations Omaha.
Although there are still many large weddings, many events shrank from a guest list of 250 to closer to 150.
Some have grown to like those smaller events.
“Those weddings are really special, those intimate ones,” Muller said. “You can do a lot more with your food options or flowers. You can spend money different ways.”
One thing that hasn’t changed is booking a wedding months in advance, especially for that bye week. A year would be the minimum, if not more.
“This year was still a little hit and miss for the fall because of COVID,” Rose said. “Next year, it’s going to be crazy. I’m filling up much quicker.”
