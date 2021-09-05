'Now until forever': Best friends find wedded bliss by the lake

Perri Colwell and Cody Zach met in nursing school in Norfolk, Nebraska, and were best friends for eight years before they exchanged vows. They’re both nurses.

BIRTHDAY SURPRISE

Cody proposed at his birthday dinner to make sure Perri wasn’t expecting it. They decided to marry in October because they both love the transition of seasons and the cool fall air.

Perri wanted an elegant, classy and vintage theme.

SPECIAL MOMENTS

Reading their vows to each other was the most precious part of the day, they said. They and their guests cracked up watching their wedding video.

“There were pre-wedding interviews that made everyone laugh.”

LAKESIDE WEDDING

They loved being outside and dancing next to the water.

“Not everyone has a house on the water, but it was very special to my parents to be able to make these great memories so close to home,” Perri said. They kept their guests list to around 50. “We originally wanted many more, but with the pandemic our priority was keeping our friends and family safe with this intimate backyard wedding.’’