'Now until forever': Best friends find wedded bliss by the lake
WEDDING ESSENTIALS

Perri Colwell and Cody Zach met in nursing school in Norfolk, Nebraska, and were best friends for eight years before they exchanged vows. They’re both nurses.

BIRTHDAY SURPRISE

Cody proposed at his birthday dinner to make sure Perri wasn’t expecting it. They decided to marry in October because they both love the transition of seasons and the cool fall air.

Perri wanted an elegant, classy and vintage theme.

090521-owh-liv-wedding-p8

The wedding cake and extras were made by Nothing Bundt Cake.

SPECIAL MOMENTS

Reading their vows to each other was the most precious part of the day, they said. They and their guests cracked up watching their wedding video.

“There were pre-wedding interviews that made everyone laugh.”

LAKESIDE WEDDING

They loved being outside and dancing next to the water.

“Not everyone has a house on the water, but it was very special to my parents to be able to make these great memories so close to home,” Perri said. They kept their guests list to around 50. “We originally wanted many more, but with the pandemic our priority was keeping our friends and family safe with this intimate backyard wedding.’’

Photography, videographer and flowers were the priorities in their $30,000 budget and they were thrilled with those decisions.

“The moments captured on our big day will be cherished forever.’’

090521-owh-liv-wedding-p5

Bridesmaid dresses were BHLDN by Anthropologie. 

EARLIER DEADLINE

The women in the bridal party started getting ready around 8 a.m. but Perri jokes that it should have been 6 a.m.

“It took myself and the girls longer than expected to get ready … shocker,’’ she said. “With our ceremony at 3, we planned on taking first looks at noon but ended up starting around 1:30 pm. Everything worked out in the end.”

Perri originally didn’t want a first look but said she is so happy it was included.

“After seeing Cody all of my stress was instantly gone and I couldn’t imagine waiting that long to see him and celebrate with him,” she said. “We were ready to conquer anything.’’

090521-owh-liv-wedding-p3

Perri and Cody Zach wanted an "intimate backyard wedding" at Perri's family home.

IT’S A MUST

They are obsessed with their Breville toaster oven.

“We can make everything from toast and cookies to baked salmon and roasted vegetables,” Perri said. “Everyone should definitely have one.’’

They gave each other cologne and perfume, Coco Mademoiselle by Chanel for Perri and Creed Original Vetiver for Cody.

090521-owh-liv-wedding-p6

Men's attire was by Tip Top Tux.

TOUGH SCHEDULES

Cody works the night shift and Perri the day shift, so not seeing each other every day has been a big adjustment. Cody said Perri is unique and can’t imagine all the adventures they’ve been through without her.

“She also has a goofy side which I don’t think people always get to see,” he said. “From spontaneously dancing to saying whatever is on her mind, she always has me laughing. Being with someone who makes you laugh and smile every day is truly a blessing.”

Perri said Cody is the sweetest, most genuine person in her life.

“I never knew I could meet someone so similar to myself and also have the patience to bring me back down to earth when life is getting a little too rough,’’ she said. “I will love him from now until forever.’’

090521-owh-liv-wedding-p9

The Zachs said they loved being outside and dancing next to the water during their wedding.

ABOUT THE BIG DAY

PHOTOGRAPHER The Archers

WEDDING DATE Oct. 3, 2020

REHEARSAL DINNER The WestEnd

CEREMONY The Colwell Estate

RECEPTION The Colwell Estate

VIDEOGRAPHER TheWeddingStorytellers

BRIDAL GOWN THEIA gown from Sample & Soiree, Tailored to perfection by Livisdesignbridal

ACCESSORIES Hair pieces, EDEN LUXE Bridal, Palm Beach

HAIR STYLIST Jodi Colwell for bride, stylists from Element Salon Omaha for bridesmaids, flower girl, matron of honor

MAKEUP ARTIST Samantha Krueger Beauty

BRIDESMAID DRESSES BHLDN by Anthropologie

MEN’S ATTIRE Tip Top Tux

RINGS Gunderson’s Jewelers

FLORIST Avant Garden Floral

CAKE Nothing Bundt Cakes

CATERER Abraham Catering

RENTALS United Rent-All

MUSIC Violinists, The Mahr quartet; DJ Prime Time of Nebraska

TRANSPORTATION Ollie the trolley

INVITATIONS/PROGRAMS Minted

GUEST ACCOMMODATIONS Home2 Suites by Hilton

HONEYMOON The Valentin Resort in Riviera Maya Mexico

For more stories about local weddings and planning tips, check out weddingessentialsomaha.com.

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

Tags

