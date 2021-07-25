 Skip to main content
Omaha couple embraces reuse and repurpose ideas in Boho-style wedding
Omaha couple embraces reuse and repurpose ideas in Boho-style wedding

Here’s how the global pandemic may have changed the way we tie knots forever. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

Claire said her sister spotted Nic’s picture on Tinder.

“When she came across Nic’s profile, she said ‘Oh he’s cute!’ and immediately swiped right,” Claire said. “He messaged me that night and we’ve talked every day since.”

The swipe right was the right decision. On Nov. 14, 2020, Claire and Nic Peterson exchanged “I dos” at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Omaha.

MEMORIES

She had gone grocery shopping for a fancy prime rib dinner and returned home to find her whole family and a bunch of friends.

“I said, ‘Hey!’ then continued to put away groceries until my brother made me sit on the couch. Everyone was staring, and I knew something was up,” she said.

A video started playing of their memories together with a montage of Nic holding a ring box, getting in his car and starting to drive. The video ended with Nic asking if she could go outside.

072521-owh-liv-wedding-p4

Claire's ring is a custom diamond ring by James Allen and antique wedding band.

“After a few sobs, I headed to the backyard where there was a trail of lights leading to my guy,” she said. “He got down on one knee and proposed and then we celebrated the rest of the night.”

DOUBLE DUTY

Claire, whose maiden name is Beshaler, wanted the wedding to be warm, comfortable, and a little modern. They kept everything simple as far as the color palette — all black for the wedding party, and accents in the venue with black, gold, and natural colors.

“I didn’t want it to scream ‘wedding’ and I wanted to be able to reuse everything that we bought or made,” she said.

Try to make your decorations or your guest book something you’ll use again, Claire suggested. Their guest book was a set of cornhole boards that they’ve already gotten great use out of.

072521-owh-liv-wedding-p10

The florist was Of the Earth Floral Design for bride’s bouquet, ceremony pieces, boutonnieres, and head table. Costco Floral handled the bridesmaids’ bouquets and reception decor.

“Every time we (use them), we get to see all the sweet messages and congratulations from our family and friends,” she said.

The couple also had disposable cameras all around the reception venue and had guests turn them in at the end of the night.

“The pictures we got back were so fun and we got to see everything that happened at our reception because of them,” Claire said.

SPECIAL MOMENTS

Claire’s niece was the flower girl and right before the procession started, a bridesmaid dared her to kiss the flowers and blow them at Nic. When she made it to the end of the aisle, she took a huge handful of petals, paused, kissed them, and threw them at Nic, all with this big smirk on her face.

072521-owh-liv-wedding-p5

Claire with members of her wedding party.

In addition, everyone’s speeches were really thoughtful, with only minimal teasing, Claire said.

“I think you could feel the love from those speeches more than you could from our vows,” she said.

NOT ENOUGH TIME

Don’t be afraid to think outside the box or do things less traditionally, Claire said. She wishes she would have done that more with their wedding, especially concerning the schedule.

072521-owh-liv-wedding-p11

Nic and Claire Peterson were married Nov. 14, 2020, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific St.

“I would have loved to have done a true first look with my husband at the altar or had a moment to ourselves after the wedding, but the timeline of the day didn’t allow for it,” she said. “I would just suggest being really intentional with every aspect of the planning because something simple like the drive time between the venue and the church affected something I really wanted to do for my wedding.”

PERFECT SPOT

Location and overall feel was their top focus. The reception venue — The Barn at Ackerhurst Dairy Farm in Bennington — was by far the biggest expense of the wedding, but as soon as they saw it, they were in love.

072521-owh-liv-wedding-p3

Claire and Niccolo Peterson opted to have their wedding reception at The Barn at Ackerhurst Dairy Farm in Bennington.

“The space was so beautiful that we didn’t have to spend much on decorations and the staff went above and beyond to make all the planning and the day-of operations seamless.”

They did try to budget shop and find creative alternatives for everything but food, venue and her dress.

072521-owh-liv-wedding-p2

Claire and Niccolo Peterson opted to have their wedding reception at The Barn at Ackerhurst Dairy Farm in Bennington.

“We wanted to make sure that our guests were fed well, had plenty to drink and had a nice place to celebrate with us. All the rest could have been sacrificed,” Claire said. “Work with your photographer and your other wedding contacts to come up with creative locations for photos. Our photographer suggested a racquetball court, which sounded insane to me but ended up being the spot where we got all my favorite pictures.”

JUST FOR THEM

Their favorite gifts were the personalized ones. Coasters with their initials and wedding date, a keepsake box with their wedding date that is full of memorabilia from the day, and a graphic painting of one of their engagement pictures. Nic made Claire a bar cart and she got him an engraved watch.

“They were all really thoughtful and things that we would never have bought for ourselves,” she said.

BABY CARRIAGE

Claire said she’s really excited to start a family with Nic, who she thinks will be an “amazing father.”

“He’s generous, thoughtful and selfless and he loves really hard,” she said.

Nic called Claire the “silliest, most entertaining person to be around.”

“She is always somehow the life of the party and the dorkiest in the room at the same time,” he said. “She always makes me laugh, even if I don’t want to admit that she’s sometimes funnier than me. She’s an absolute smoke show, and I’m happy to call her my wife.”

About the Big Day

PHOTOGRAPHER Triniti Jensen

WEDDING DATE Nov. 14, 2020

REHEARSAL DINNER Wheatfields Bakery West

CEREMONY St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific St., Omaha

RECEPTION The Barn at Ackerhurst Dairy Farm in Bennington

BRIDAL GOWN Made with Love Georgie Dress, Rhylan Lang Bridal

BRIDESMAID DRESSES Various dresses from Petal and Pup

MEN’S ATTIRE ASOS for groom, The Black Tux, Peak Lapel Tuxedo for groomsmen

RINGS James Allen custom diamond ring and antique wedding band for her; groom made his own

FLORIST Of the Earth Floral Design for bride’s bouquet, ceremony pieces, boutonnieres, and head table; Costco Floral for bridesmaids’ bouquets and reception decor

CATERER Mangia Italiana; Pies, cookies and brownies from Goldenrod Pastries in Lincoln

RENTALS Nostalgia Rentals in Lincoln

MUSIC Zach Peterson, brother of the groom

TRANSPORTATION Nebraska Party Bus

INVITATIONS & PROGRAMS Designed by bride, printed at Physicians Mutual Print Shop

GUEST ACCOMMODATIONS Hilton Garden Inn Omaha West

HONEYMOON Secrets St. James Montego Bay, coordinated by Andy Baker at Enchanted Honeymoons in Omaha

For more stories about local weddings and planning tips, check out weddingessentialsomaha.com.

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

