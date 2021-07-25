Omaha couple embraces reuse and repurpose ideas in Boho-style wedding

NOT ENOUGH TIME

Don’t be afraid to think outside the box or do things less traditionally, Claire said. She wishes she would have done that more with their wedding, especially concerning the schedule.

“I would have loved to have done a true first look with my husband at the altar or had a moment to ourselves after the wedding, but the timeline of the day didn’t allow for it,” she said. “I would just suggest being really intentional with every aspect of the planning because something simple like the drive time between the venue and the church affected something I really wanted to do for my wedding.”

PERFECT SPOT

Location and overall feel was their top focus. The reception venue — The Barn at Ackerhurst Dairy Farm in Bennington — was by far the biggest expense of the wedding, but as soon as they saw it, they were in love.

“The space was so beautiful that we didn’t have to spend much on decorations and the staff went above and beyond to make all the planning and the day-of operations seamless.”

They did try to budget shop and find creative alternatives for everything but food, venue and her dress.