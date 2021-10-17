Omaha couple enjoy 'fairytale' wedding at Orpheum Theater

“We gave the guys our bouquets and had the DJ take a few candids,” Lauren said. “It was a perfect moment amongst the hustle and bustle. We were all so relaxed. It was the first time that day we all had together to just laugh and talk without somewhere to be or something to do.”

Also sweet was watching Alex’s grandfather helped to his feet by his sons and grandsons from his wheelchair to dance with his wife, Sandra.

PERFECT NOTE

They used vintage sheet music underneath the florals and candelabras to reflect their love of music and the time period of the space. Lauren’s parents went antiquing to acquire it all. Their string quartet played melodies from movies/musicals as a prelude to the ceremony to tip their hats to the space that started as a movie theater and eventually became the Omaha Symphony’s performance hall, as well as the home of Broadway Omaha. She walked in to the theme from “Beauty and the Beast.”

PASSION PROJECT

Lauren and her mom, Denise, planned the event from top to bottom, and her parents made sure it was a fairytale day. Her mom is a designer and the two of them love all the little details.