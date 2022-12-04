 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WEDDING ESSENTIALS

Omaha couple enjoys classic wedding with natural florals and a little Celine Dion music

  • 0

Celine Dion is coming to the big screen, as the Canadian superstar has announced she’ll star in and write new songs for an upcoming romcom.

Mark Siegel proposed to Sarah Smith in their backyard on the first crisp night of fall 2021.

The two had met on the dating app, Hinge. That September night, they visited Corkscrew Wine and Cheese for a glass of red wine and cheese and took a bottle home with them.

Mark had already hung a cozy set of patio lights. Wine was poured and Mark says that under the soft yellow glow of the lights, he asked Sarah: “What’s up?”

She replied: “Oh, nothing. I’m just really happy.”

The moment that Mark had been waiting for arrived. Sarah said that a diamond ring appeared and a much more serious question was asked.

Of course, she said yes.

They set a wedding date for Oct. 1, which falls between their two birthdays.

People are also reading…

Priorities for their day

Catering for a guest list of 176 was their biggest spend, followed by the band and florals for a day that they wanted to be classic, instead of trendy.

“Most important to us in our total spend was the wedding band and food/drink at the reception,” Sarah said. “We knew that these elements would make the event memorable for our guests.”

Surrounded by flowers

Sarah went with white florals with burgundy and mauve tones, textured greens and eucalyptus, along with lots of texture and natural shape.

She said she loved the hanging installation over the head table that Jess Franks from Ethereal Floral Studio created for the couple. But that wasn’t all.

“Jess created my dream wedding bouquet with natural shape and form — lots of texture,” Sarah said.

Her favorites were the burgundy dahlias, white and burgundy ranunculus (which matched Mark’s boutonniere), amnesia roses and the anemones that pulled in the navy from the men’s tuxes.

Jess also added some trailing pieces that matched the overhead installation she created at the reception.

They tried to keep on time

They worked hard to have a timeline in place to avoid feeling rushed and panicked, and said their photographers really helped.

“We had a bit of a time crunch to get formal family photos done in the church after the ceremony as we did not see each other before the ceremony,” Sarah said. “It’s difficult to get that many people to pay attention no matter how much prep you put in.”

The couple said they loved the job done by all their vendors. “We felt like we made some new friends along the way.”

When you hold me like this

Sarah’s love for Celine Dion runs deep, and during one of the band’s breaks, she and Mark requested they play “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.”

It has been a tradition at other college friends’ weddings, and within the first few notes, the floor was packed.

“My friends and I belted out all the words, much to the confusion of the rest of the wedding guests,” Sarah said, adding that it meant so much to have so many family and friends celebrate with them after all the events of the past few years.

They’re adults now

The Siegels were excited to find a full set of dishes and silverware among their wedding gifts.

“We had some pieced-together sets before, so we really feel like adults having a full set,” Sarah said.

Mark gave Sarah a monogrammed leather passport case because of her love for travel. She gave him a guitar strap from local maker Artifact.

“Mark is a gifted musician with an appreciation for locally made goods,” she said.

Getting to know you

Sarah said their biggest adjustment as a couple has been making decisions as a “we” instead of as an “I”.

Sarah has learned that Mark doesn’t like clutter and Mark said Sarah regularly exceeds his level of goofball.

Mark says Sarah unlocked a whole new world for him, and every day is helping him realize just how amazing life can be. Sarah says Mark makes her feel at ease with who she is, her past experiences and her future aspirations.

“To me that is invaluable in a partner,” she said. “He helps me to slow down (put on the brakes) and enjoy the simple things in life. And he makes me laugh every day, even if the jokes are terribly cheesy.”

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

ABOUT THE BIG DAY

Photographer: Love & Light Productions

Wedding date: Oct. 1, 2022

Rehearsal dinner: Beacon Hills

Ceremony: St. Margaret Mary Church

Reception: Founders One | Nine

Bridal gown: For the One Bridal, Lillian West designer

Accessories: Lillian West; jewelry by Olive and Piper

Hair stylist: Lauren Dengel, Salon For Women

Makeup artist: Joey Nielsen, Salon For Women

Bridesmaid dresses: Birdy Grey

Men's attire: Vera Wang from Men's Wearhouse

Rings: Borsheims

Event coordination and design: Smith had no wedding coordinator but said Summer Rose at Founders One |  Nine and Cindy Irvine at St. Margaret Mary were immense help.

Florist: Ethereal Floral Studio

Cake: Catering Creations

Caterer: Catering Creations

Rentals: United Rental

Music: Diamond Empire Band at reception; the Wardians at St. Margaret Mary

Transportation: Ollie the Trolley

Invitations/programs: Dana Osborne Design

Guest accommodations: Magnolia Hotel

Honeymoon: Sandals Royal Bahamian, coordinator Lindsay Claxton with Vacation Vibes

Do you have a fun story to share about your wedding or maybe amazing photos? Contact Marjie Ducey at ducey@owh.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's another way to recycle toilet paper rolls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert