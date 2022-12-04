Omaha couple enjoys classic wedding with natural florals and a little Celine Dion music

Mark Siegel proposed to Sarah Smith in their backyard on the first crisp night of fall 2021.

The two had met on the dating app, Hinge. That September night, they visited Corkscrew Wine and Cheese for a glass of red wine and cheese and took a bottle home with them.

Mark had already hung a cozy set of patio lights. Wine was poured and Mark says that under the soft yellow glow of the lights, he asked Sarah: “What’s up?”

She replied: “Oh, nothing. I’m just really happy.”

The moment that Mark had been waiting for arrived. Sarah said that a diamond ring appeared and a much more serious question was asked.

Of course, she said yes.

They set a wedding date for Oct. 1, which falls between their two birthdays.

Priorities for their day

Catering for a guest list of 176 was their biggest spend, followed by the band and florals for a day that they wanted to be classic, instead of trendy.

“Most important to us in our total spend was the wedding band and food/drink at the reception,” Sarah said. “We knew that these elements would make the event memorable for our guests.”

Surrounded by flowers

Sarah went with white florals with burgundy and mauve tones, textured greens and eucalyptus, along with lots of texture and natural shape.

She said she loved the hanging installation over the head table that Jess Franks from Ethereal Floral Studio created for the couple. But that wasn’t all.

“Jess created my dream wedding bouquet with natural shape and form — lots of texture,” Sarah said.

Her favorites were the burgundy dahlias, white and burgundy ranunculus (which matched Mark’s boutonniere), amnesia roses and the anemones that pulled in the navy from the men’s tuxes.

Jess also added some trailing pieces that matched the overhead installation she created at the reception.

They tried to keep on time

They worked hard to have a timeline in place to avoid feeling rushed and panicked, and said their photographers really helped.

“We had a bit of a time crunch to get formal family photos done in the church after the ceremony as we did not see each other before the ceremony,” Sarah said. “It’s difficult to get that many people to pay attention no matter how much prep you put in.”

The couple said they loved the job done by all their vendors. “We felt like we made some new friends along the way.”

When you hold me like this

Sarah’s love for Celine Dion runs deep, and during one of the band’s breaks, she and Mark requested they play “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.”

It has been a tradition at other college friends’ weddings, and within the first few notes, the floor was packed.

“My friends and I belted out all the words, much to the confusion of the rest of the wedding guests,” Sarah said, adding that it meant so much to have so many family and friends celebrate with them after all the events of the past few years.

They’re adults now

The Siegels were excited to find a full set of dishes and silverware among their wedding gifts.

“We had some pieced-together sets before, so we really feel like adults having a full set,” Sarah said.

Mark gave Sarah a monogrammed leather passport case because of her love for travel. She gave him a guitar strap from local maker Artifact.

“Mark is a gifted musician with an appreciation for locally made goods,” she said.

Getting to know you

Sarah said their biggest adjustment as a couple has been making decisions as a “we” instead of as an “I”.

Sarah has learned that Mark doesn’t like clutter and Mark said Sarah regularly exceeds his level of goofball.

Mark says Sarah unlocked a whole new world for him, and every day is helping him realize just how amazing life can be. Sarah says Mark makes her feel at ease with who she is, her past experiences and her future aspirations.

“To me that is invaluable in a partner,” she said. “He helps me to slow down (put on the brakes) and enjoy the simple things in life. And he makes me laugh every day, even if the jokes are terribly cheesy.”