Omaha couple feeling sky-high after proposal, wedding ceremony
Omaha skydiver proposes to his boyfriend during a jump, and also makes a big landing during the reception.

Cody Fry was in a free fall when boyfriend Greg Hladik floated close, grabbed his hand and attempted to put a ring on his finger.

When you’re a passionate skydiver like Hladik, nothing says “I love you” like a mid-air proposal, perfectly timed for the short time he had before his parachute deployed. Even if the cheap ring wouldn’t stay put.

Fry said he was in shock.

Greg Hladik tried to put a ring on Cody Fry’s finger during a jump. The ring flew away but that was OK. Hladik had saved the real engagement ring for when they reached ground.

“When you are falling 120 miles an hour, it’s a little intense,” Fry said. “I was like, ‘What is happening?’”

It was actually just a hint of what was to come when they hit the ground. Friends were waiting with champagne as Hladik pulled out the real engagement ring, dropped to a knee and asked Fry to marry him.

Of course Fry said yes.

It was an emotional moment when Greg Hladik proposed.

“It was beautiful,” he said. “He did good.”

That wasn’t the end of the high-flying shenanigans.

Hladik, who has made more than 2,000 jumps, dropped in on their wedding photo session, too.

Fry said that made quite the hit with his family. They were taking pictures and cheering. Then guests got to take an airplane ride, too.

“It was not a typical wedding,” Hladik said. “That’s kind of what we were going for.”

Greg Hladik jumped into the picture-taking part of the reception. Cody Fry said his family loved it.

Hladik has been a skydiver for 11 years. He’s a tandem and static line instructor for the Lincoln Sport Parachute Club, as well as a professionally rated skydiver.

The two Omahans met at Maplewood Lanes, where Fry still works part-time and Hladik was bowling in a league with friends.

When Fry mentioned he’d tried skydiving years ago, that gave the pair something to talk about.

The pair were married at a home right next to the North Omaha airport.

“He asked me out on a date about three years ago,” Fry said. “The rest is history.”

Hladik proposed last fall and they thought about holding a destination wedding in 2022. Then friends Mark and Barb Farrell offered their home, and they decided not to wait.

The house they’re building in the Deer Creek subdivision is nearly finished, and Fry remembers thinking: “Let’s do it now. Let’s do it right.”

After the two were married, some of the licensed skydivers in attendance jumped so they could include it in their photo album.

They were married May 29.

The Farrells have the added bonus of living next to the North Omaha airport. It was their prop plane that was used to give people rides during the reception.

Fry has only jumped eight times, but said he’s not as scared anymore, especially when he can do a tandem jump with his new husband.

Hladik, a firefighter, said it’s not just a thrill for him, it’s almost a form of therapy.

“When you are skydiving, nothing else matters,” Hladik said. “You are in your own kind of world. For almost a minute, nothing else matters in the world but opening that parachute and landing safely on the ground.”

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

