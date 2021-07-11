 Skip to main content
Omaha couple in health care find love on the trauma floor
WEDDING ESSENTIALS

Did you know certain cities can ease your wedding financial burden? Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

Omaha couple Micah and Jon Van Scoy first met while working on the trauma floor at Nebraska Medicine as patient care technicians. Jon said the first thing he noticed about Micah was her ability to make others happy.

“She has a contagious laugh and a beautiful smile that brightens the room,” he said.

Micah, whose maiden name is Lucas, liked Jon’s bedside manner with patients and their families.

“Every single nurse and staff member also loves Jon, and on every floor that he’s worked on in the hospital he’s been nominated as employee of the month within the first month of working there,” she said

071121-owh-liv-wedding-p2

Omaha couple Jon and Micah Van Scoy were married Jan. 23 at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific St.

.

WHERE IT STARTEDJon asked Micah out the day after they met. He said it felt like they’d known each other for years on their first date and they instantly connected. In just a few weeks, they knew they were each other’s forever. After 19 months of dating, he proposed at Heartland of America Park, where they’d walked around on that first date.

071121-owh-liv-wedding-p10

Omaha couple Micah and Jon Van Scoy first met while working on the trauma floor at Nebraska Medicine. They were married on Jan. 23, 2021.

WINTER WONDERLAND

They both love the cold and snow of winter, so January was the perfect month to tie the knot. Micah’s wedding dress, the church and the reception venue were their biggest priorities and they started with a guest list of 230. Only 27 people were in actual attendance due to COVID. That made the reception kind of funny, they said. Only 20 people were there for the dancing after dinner.

“My maid of honor surprised us with a party bus that evening after the ceremony/dinner that followed,” Micah said. The couple is planning a bigger reception for November.

071121-owh-liv-wedding-p3

Jon and Micah Van Scoy of Omaha hand-wrote letters to each other that they read to one another before their first look on their wedding day.

FIRST LOOKS

Those between Micah and her dad, and then she and Jon were some of the sweetest moments of the wedding day.

“We hand-wrote letters to each other that we read to one another before our first look,” Micah said. “We were facing back-to-back as we read them, and it was so special and intimate. There might have been a few tears shed.”

SPEAKING OF SWEET

They had a tiered doughnut cake rather than a traditional tiered wedding cake. Their favorite gift was a personalized custom cookbook with several handwritten recipes from both sides of the family.

071121-owh-liv-wedding-p5

Omaha couple Jon and Micah Van Scoy were married Jan. 23 at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific St.

NO RUSH

They left plenty of time for pictures, etc. Micah said the best advice for other couples planning weddings is not to sweat the small things.

“Enjoy every moment and remember that the single most important part is marrying your husband,” she said.

071121-owh-liv-wedding-p11

Jon and Micah Van Scoy of Omaha.

BETTER AND BETTER

Micah and Jon had lived together before the wedding. Micah said the biggest adjustment was changing her last name on everything, including her RN license. Jon is also studying to become a nurse and graduates in May. They didn’t realize how much their love would continue to grow, Jon said, adding he couldn’t be prouder of his wife.

“Micah is the most hardworking, selfless individual I know,” he said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better wife to not only work beside, but to start a new journey with together. I love everything about her and love that every day is a new adventure.”

Micah said Jon’s calmness and easygoing ways make people want to be around him.

“He is the best voice of reason and is also my best friend,” she said. “He is my better half and I am the luckiest girl in the world.”

071121-owh-liv-wedding-p6

Omaha couple Jon and Micah Van Scoy walk down the aisle at the end of their wedding ceremony on Jan. 23 at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific St.

About the Big Day

PHOTOGRAPHER Amanda Leise Photo

WEDDING DATE Jan. 23, 2021

REHEARSAL DINNER None

CEREMONY LOCATION St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific St.

RECEPTION LOCATION Soiree Room, 7040 N. 102nd Circle

VIDEOGRAPHER Complete Wedding + Events

BRIDAL GOWN Pronovias, Ready or Knot Wedding Chic

ACCESSORIES Ready or Knot

HAIR STYLIST Natalie Brown

MAKEUP ARTIST Jasmine Smidt

BRIDESMAID DRESSES David’s Bridal

MEN’S ATTIRE Black suits with a pale pink silk tie from Men’s Wearhouse

RINGS Helzberg’s Diamonds

FLORIST Larry Kleinline and Richie Handzlik

CAKE Tiered doughnut cake from Dunkin’ Donuts

CATERER Bob Hurtado Catering

MUSIC Conner Mogul for November reception

TRANSPORTATION Nebraska Party Bus

INVITATIONS/PROGRAMS Minted

WEDDING COORDINATOR/EVENT PLANNER/TRAVEL COORDINATOR Micah and her mother and grandmother planned everything.

HONEYMOON They coordinated a trip to Hawaii.

For more stories about local weddings and planning tips, check out weddingessentialsomaha.com.

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

