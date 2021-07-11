Omaha couple in health care find love on the trauma floor

“My maid of honor surprised us with a party bus that evening after the ceremony/dinner that followed,” Micah said. The couple is planning a bigger reception for November.

FIRST LOOKS

Those between Micah and her dad, and then she and Jon were some of the sweetest moments of the wedding day.

“We hand-wrote letters to each other that we read to one another before our first look,” Micah said. “We were facing back-to-back as we read them, and it was so special and intimate. There might have been a few tears shed.”

SPEAKING OF SWEET

They had a tiered doughnut cake rather than a traditional tiered wedding cake. Their favorite gift was a personalized custom cookbook with several handwritten recipes from both sides of the family.

NO RUSH

They left plenty of time for pictures, etc. Micah said the best advice for other couples planning weddings is not to sweat the small things.

“Enjoy every moment and remember that the single most important part is marrying your husband,” she said.

BETTER AND BETTER