Omaha couple in health care find love on the trauma floor

Omaha couple Micah and Jon Van Scoy first met while working on the trauma floor at Nebraska Medicine as patient care technicians. Jon said the first thing he noticed about Micah was her ability to make others happy.
“She has a contagious laugh and a beautiful smile that brightens the room,” he said.
Micah, whose maiden name is Lucas, liked Jon’s bedside manner with patients and their families.
“Every single nurse and staff member also loves Jon, and on every floor that he’s worked on in the hospital he’s been nominated as employee of the month within the first month of working there,” she said
.
WHERE IT STARTEDJon asked Micah out the day after they met. He said it felt like they’d known each other for years on their first date and they instantly connected. In just a few weeks, they knew they were each other’s forever. After 19 months of dating, he proposed at Heartland of America Park, where they’d walked around on that first date.
WINTER WONDERLAND
They both love the cold and snow of winter, so January was the perfect month to tie the knot. Micah’s wedding dress, the church and the reception venue were their biggest priorities and they started with a guest list of 230. Only 27 people were in actual attendance due to COVID. That made the reception kind of funny, they said. Only 20 people were there for the dancing after dinner.
“My maid of honor surprised us with a party bus that evening after the ceremony/dinner that followed,” Micah said. The couple is planning a bigger reception for November.
FIRST LOOKS
Those between Micah and her dad, and then she and Jon were some of the sweetest moments of the wedding day.
“We hand-wrote letters to each other that we read to one another before our first look,” Micah said. “We were facing back-to-back as we read them, and it was so special and intimate. There might have been a few tears shed.”
SPEAKING OF SWEET
They had a tiered doughnut cake rather than a traditional tiered wedding cake. Their favorite gift was a personalized custom cookbook with several handwritten recipes from both sides of the family.
NO RUSH
They left plenty of time for pictures, etc. Micah said the best advice for other couples planning weddings is not to sweat the small things.
“Enjoy every moment and remember that the single most important part is marrying your husband,” she said.
BETTER AND BETTER
Micah and Jon had lived together before the wedding. Micah said the biggest adjustment was changing her last name on everything, including her RN license. Jon is also studying to become a nurse and graduates in May. They didn’t realize how much their love would continue to grow, Jon said, adding he couldn’t be prouder of his wife.
“Micah is the most hardworking, selfless individual I know,” he said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better wife to not only work beside, but to start a new journey with together. I love everything about her and love that every day is a new adventure.”
Micah said Jon’s calmness and easygoing ways make people want to be around him.
“He is the best voice of reason and is also my best friend,” she said. “He is my better half and I am the luckiest girl in the world.”
About the Big Day
PHOTOGRAPHER Amanda Leise Photo
WEDDING DATE Jan. 23, 2021
REHEARSAL DINNER None
CEREMONY LOCATION St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific St.
RECEPTION LOCATION Soiree Room, 7040 N. 102nd Circle
VIDEOGRAPHER Complete Wedding + Events
BRIDAL GOWN Pronovias, Ready or Knot Wedding Chic
ACCESSORIES Ready or Knot
HAIR STYLIST Natalie Brown
MAKEUP ARTIST Jasmine Smidt
BRIDESMAID DRESSES David’s Bridal
MEN’S ATTIRE Black suits with a pale pink silk tie from Men’s Wearhouse
RINGS Helzberg’s Diamonds
FLORIST Larry Kleinline and Richie Handzlik
CAKE Tiered doughnut cake from Dunkin’ Donuts
CATERER Bob Hurtado Catering
MUSIC Conner Mogul for November reception
TRANSPORTATION Nebraska Party Bus
INVITATIONS/PROGRAMS Minted
WEDDING COORDINATOR/EVENT PLANNER/TRAVEL COORDINATOR Micah and her mother and grandmother planned everything.
HONEYMOON They coordinated a trip to Hawaii.
For more stories about local weddings and planning tips, check out weddingessentialsomaha.com.
Celebrity weddings in the 1950s and '60s
Celebrity weddings in the 1950s and '60s
Conrad Hilton and Elizabeth Taylor — May 9, 1950
Ingrid Bergman and Roberto Rossellini — May 24, 1950
Bette Davis and Gary Merrill — Aug. 2, 1950
Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh — June 4, 1951
Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner — Nov. 7, 1951
Joan Collins and Maxwell Reed — May 24, 1952
Ronald Reagan and Nancy Davis — March 4, 1952
John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier — Sept. 12, 1953
Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio — Jan. 17, 1954
Kirk Douglas and Anne Buydens — May 30, 1954
Anne Bancroft and Marty May — July 1, 1954
Audrey Hepburn and Mel Ferrer — Sept. 25, 1954
Prince Rainier of Monaco and Grace Kelly — April 19, 1956
Arthur Miller and Marilyn Monroe — June 29, 1956
Henry Fonda and Baroness Franchetti — May 9, 1957
Marlon Brando and Anna Kashfi — Oct. 11, 1957
Robert Wagner and Natalie Wood — Dec. 28, 1957
Sammy Davis Jr. and Loray White — Jan. 10, 1958
Jayne Mansfield and Mickey Hargitay — Jan. 15, 1958
Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman — Jan. 29, 1958
Jacques Charrier and Brigitte Bardot — Feb. 18, 1959
Dorothy Dandridge and Jack Denison — June 22, 1959
Betty White and Allen Ludden — June 14, 1963
Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton — March 15, 1964
Elvis Presley and Priscilla Ann Beaulieu — May 1, 1967
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh