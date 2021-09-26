Omaha couple's wedding was 'A Sunday Kind of Love' celebration

Creighton graduates Mackenzie Mills and Tom Gross met on Bumble. After a few weeks of talking, they had their first date on a Friday night at Jambo Cat in Dundee.

“We were supposed to have our first date on that Saturday, but we were too excited to finally meet,” Mackenzie said. “We still kept our planned Saturday night date, and the rest is history.”

Eventually, that’s where Tom proposed, too, after tricking Mackenzie into going there for what she thought was an anniversary dinner for Tom’s parents. Afterward, they went to their favorite Italian restaurant, Avoli, where Tom had planned a special menu with wine from the Abruzzo region in Italy, where the bride’s family is from.

After dinner, there was another surprise, as Tom had coordinated with the bride’s family and his own, to have an engagement party. Even Mackenzie’s grandmother, who was 89 and living in Pittsburgh, made the trip.

“Nunny’s presence was the pièce de resistance,” Mackenzie said.

FAMILY CELEBRATION

They had an intimate ceremony with only family present and a reception at Tom’s childhood home. (They had planned for 225 before the pandemic.)