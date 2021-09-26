 Skip to main content
Omaha couple's wedding was 'A Sunday Kind of Love' celebration
WEDDING ESSENTIALS

This couple re-created their wedding photos almost 60 years later. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Creighton graduates Mackenzie Mills and Tom Gross met on Bumble. After a few weeks of talking, they had their first date on a Friday night at Jambo Cat in Dundee.

“We were supposed to have our first date on that Saturday, but we were too excited to finally meet,” Mackenzie said. “We still kept our planned Saturday night date, and the rest is history.”

Omahans Mackenzie and Tom Gross were married on Oct. 9, 2020.

Eventually, that’s where Tom proposed, too, after tricking Mackenzie into going there for what she thought was an anniversary dinner for Tom’s parents. Afterward, they went to their favorite Italian restaurant, Avoli, where Tom had planned a special menu with wine from the Abruzzo region in Italy, where the bride’s family is from.

After dinner, there was another surprise, as Tom had coordinated with the bride’s family and his own, to have an engagement party. Even Mackenzie’s grandmother, who was 89 and living in Pittsburgh, made the trip.

“Nunny’s presence was the pièce de resistance,” Mackenzie said.

Omahans Mackenzie and Tom Gross celebrated their wedding reception at the groom's family home.

FAMILY CELEBRATION

They had an intimate ceremony with only family present and a reception at Tom’s childhood home. (They had planned for 225 before the pandemic.)

Dinner was served on family china and they used the same cake slicer that Tom’s parents used at their wedding.

DO IT YOUR WAY

Mackenzie said don’t let what you think you are supposed to do get in the way of the story that you want to tell.

“Make your wedding personal,” she said.

Their first dance, under string lights on the patio, was to Leon Bridges’ “Coming Home,” a song they danced to in Mackenzie’s apartment when they first met.

“We had the entire family dance the tarantella while twirling napkins in the classic Italian fashion,” Mackenzie said.

Italian cookies and desserts, made with family recipes, came all the way from Pittsburgh, and accompanied chocolate chip cookies and macaroons made by Tom's mother. 

LONG WEEKEND

The couple married on a Friday evening, which allowed them lots of time with their guests. They used their extra day to have a picnic at their home and a bocce tournament at River’s Edge Park in Council Bluffs, complete with Dante’s food-fired pizza and gelato.

SPECIAL MOMENT

Cris Otepka did a memorable rendition of “A Sunday Kind of Love” by Etta James during the seating of the parents.

“Tom really wanted this song because it always struck him as the type of love he would feel when he found his wife,” Mackenzie said.

HOME SWEET HOME

The bride’s favorite addition to their home is a cashmere throw. Tom loves the Staub Cast Iron Braiser and knife set they received.

The couple exchanged letters containing their personal vows and Mackenzie gave Tom gold cufflinks with a golf motif.

They’ve also added a 100-pound dog, Elvis Lavon Gross, to their family.

GUIDING LIGHT

Tom said Mackenzie is fiercely loyal to her family and friends and always puts them first.

“She is my North Star, my guiding light and my best friend,” he said.

Mackenzie said Tom is the light on her darkest days.

“Together, I know we can do anything,” she said.

ABOUT THE BIG DAY

PHOTOGRAPHER: The Mullers

WEDDING DATE: Oct. 9, 2020

REHEARSAL DINNER: Garden at Heirloom Fine Foods

CEREMONY: St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church

RECEPTION: Gross Family Home

VIDEOGRAPHER: Forest Bound Films

BRIDAL GOWN: “Legends” by Romona Keveza, Ready or Knot {Wedding Chic}

ALTERATIONS: Livis Designs Bridal Tailoring

ACCESSORIES: Scalloped veil from her godmother; pearl earrings, Borsheims; shoes, Sam Edelman; Alençon lace bolero, custom designed by Ready or Knot

HAIRSTYLIST: Kezlie Jones, Oliver & Tate

MAKEUP ARTIST: Stephanie Schneider, Ethereal Beauty & Wellness

BRIDESMAID DRESSES: Bella Bridesmaids, Amsale

MEN’S ATTIRE: Jerry Ryan Clothing & Sportswear; Christopher Martz

RINGS: Engagement ring, Borsheims; bride’s wedding band, from her maternal grandmother; groom’s band, from his mother

FLORIST: bouquet

CAKE: Christina Whitney, The Confectionist

CATERER: Lola’s Cafe

COFFEE: Amateur Coffee

RENTALS: AAA Rents & Events Services

MUSIC: Ceremony, Cris Otepka; cocktail hour, Omaha Guitar Trio

TRANSPORTATION: VIP Sedan & Limousine

INVITATIONS/PROGRAMS: Shine Wedding Invitations

GUEST ACCOMMODATIONS: Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District

WEDDING PLANNER: Lindsay Elizabeth Events

HONEYMOON: Delayed, post-COVID

marjie.ducey@owh.com

