Omaha couple's wedding was all there in black and white

IN THE SPOTLIGHT

The funniest moment of the day came when Kristen’s father got on the DJ stand and started dancing.

“The crowd started chanting, ‘Pat, Pat, Pat.’ He was loving every minute of it,” Kristen said.

Michael said he didn’t realize how much his bride’s family loved to dance; she didn’t realize how good his family was at speeches. Karly Jurgenson sang for their first dance, making it even more special.

“I also loved when the church doors at St. John’s opened and I could just see Michael at the end of the aisle,” Kristen said.

SPECIAL GIFTS

Michael gave Kristen a diamond necklace because he wanted her to have something special to wear during the wedding. Kristen gave Michael a picture book of all the memories they have made during their five years of dating. Their favorite wedding gift was new kitchen pots and pans.

“It was so nice being able to throw away our old kitchen supplies and replace with new,” Kristen said.

BETTER EVERY DAY

Michael is the most hardworking and loyal person she knows, Kristen said.