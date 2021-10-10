Second-hand items are first choice for Benson bridal couple saving for house

They hand-made some signs, pointing out where the food and guest book were located. Some of their table runners were curtains they bought at the Goodwill that they cut in half the long way and sewed together.

Wedding favors for their guests were coffee mugs from the Goodwill. Some had silly sayings and others were souvenirs from someone’s travels. They chose anything that made them laugh.

“We did have to fill in some gaps from Michaels or Amazon,” Amanda said.

The key to the whole look was that everything was in the same color family, she said. So even though everything wasn’t matchy-matchy it went together.

Hence the name, strategically mismatched.

Amanda said she didn’t keep an exact count of their spending, but thinks they saved thousands by thrifting.

“If I guestimate really quickly, I would say we probably spent around $5,000,” she said. “We didn’t have a venue fee and we did all the food ourselves. The most expensive thing was our photographer, and she was totally worth it.”

Now if only they could find an affordable house as easily.