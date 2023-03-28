Not many people can boast that they had a few “very chill” snakes at their wedding reception.
That wasn’t the only unconventional guest for Jazmin Nelson and Ryan Duden of Elkhorn, who held the event at the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. There was also an armadillo and a skink, which is a type of lizard. Duden is the environmental health and safety coordinator at the zoo.
“We had a few of the zoo’s ambassador animals out for guests to see and learn more about,” Nelson said. “We had one family where every single member was too terrified to be in the same room as the snake and had to be escorted by the groom to the back entrance so they could completely avoid it.”
The couple said the wedding was different in many ways. They were married in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado and had their reception a month later.
They had a photographer at the wedding but just a photo booth vendor at the Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium, so there are fish in every background.
Nelson also didn’t wear white. She couldn’t find anything she liked in that color in her price range so she went with green with gold jewelry and shoes.
“That kind of dark green is one of Ryan’s favorite colors,” she said. “I had a lot of gold accents. Gold is my favorite.”
How they met
They were working as lifeguards at the Zorinsky pool and began secretly dating their second summer working together. Duden already had gone through his freshman year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Nelson was going to be attending her first year at UNL the following semester.
They decided to marry nine years later.
“Together, we planned on getting engaged at the top of our favorite hike (Horsetooth Falls in Colorado). Though it was a mutual proposal, he still dropped to one knee and only I wore an engagement ring,” Nelson said.
Intimate ceremony
The idea of a wedding stressed them both out because they didn’t like the idea of getting so much attention. So they focused on keeping things small and intimate while still being able to celebrate with their loved ones.
They had 10 guests at the wedding and 100 at the reception. Even as small as the wedding was, Nelson said she was so stressed with planning that it took some joy out of the ceremony.
“We strongly encourage anyone who has a desire to do something small and just elope, to do it,” they say. “We loved having something so small and intimate, and were able to do it in one of the most beautiful settings we could have imagined. Skip the big ceremony, get married in a national park or pretty much wherever you’d like.”
They also wanted to keep things affordable and didn’t want to have to plan a lot of decorating details.
“This made our venues of the mountains and the aquarium ideal. Since they are already so visually stunning, we really didn’t have to add anything else,” Nelson said. “The date of our ceremony had the most beautiful weather we could ever have dreamed of for the middle of fall in the mountains — 60s and sunny with the leaves still changing.”
Some of the guests almost didn’t make it to the right spot.
“Most of us lost reception and our GPSs weren’t giving us the right directions to Sprague Lake and all cars but one got lost,” Nelson said. “Luckily, we left ourselves plenty of time and everyone got to the venue on time without incident.”
The next step
They usually share so much with each other that the first look, when Duden finally saw his bride after so many months of secret planning, felt like a big crescendo, Nelson said.
A lot of planning and months of stress were finally at an end.
“To just be able to see and appreciate each other and feel like it was just he and I in that moment,” Nelson said. “We were ready to flip to the next big chapter in our lives together.”
Warning for the groom
After they said their vows and kissed, they started hugging their guests. Nelson noticed her best friend, Caitlin Rucker, hugged her husband first.
“I brought it up to Ryan because I thought it was odd and he chuckled and told me ‘Yeah, she hugged me and whispered in my ear that if I hurt you, she’d kill me,’” Nelson said.
Soft serve anyone?
The couple said they’ve had a lot of fun using an ice cream maker they put on their registry.
They also got a few items for their cats, including automatic feeders, a floor to ceiling cat climbing/scratching post and a stroller.
They decided not to do gifts for each other.
“In fact, since we were paying for things left and right for the wedding for all of 2022, we decided to only get each other something small for both our birthdays and Christmas,” Nelson said.
Husband and wife
They’d been together for nine years and lived together for around five, so married life hasn’t been that different.
For Nelson, it was very jarring to use the word “husband.”
“She felt like somehow she was still too young to have the title of ‘wife,’ even though she was 27,” Duden said.
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh
